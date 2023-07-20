Paws in the Park” Event: Celebrating Pets and Well-being in Mumbai

A Special Occasion for Pet Parents “Paws in the Park” is not your average event. It’s a unique opportunity for pet parents from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai to come together, bond, and create unforgettable memories with their beloved pets. Our primary goal is to spread awareness about the well-being of our furry companions and emphasize the importance of vaccinating them against rabies. We also aim to provide an enjoyable experience for both pets and their loving owners.

Highlights of the “Paws in the Park” Event 1. Free Rabies Vaccination Drive At Goodman Vetcare, we deeply care about the health and safety of your furry friends. To ensure their well-being, we are offering free rabies vaccinations for all attending pets. Seize this opportunity to protect your beloved companions and give them the care they deserve. Our team of skilled veterinarians will be present at the event location to administer the vaccines, ensuring the safety and health of your pets.

2. Exciting Activities for Pets and Their Owners Join us in a wide range of exciting activities specially designed to provide enjoyment for both pets and their owners. From thrilling pet competitions to engaging interactive games, there will be something for everyone. Witness the incredible bond between pets and their loving parents and create beautiful memories together.

3. Brand Stalls Explore a variety of brand stalls that showcase an impressive selection of premium pet supplies. Discover nourishing food options, engaging toys, and stylish accessories to pamper your furry friend. Unveil the latest offerings from renowned brands such as Royal Canine, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, and many more. Avail yourself of exclusive discounts and irresistible offers that will bring joy to your beloved pet’s tail.

4. Free Entry and Registration We have great news for all pet lovers. The “Paws in the Park” event is entirely free to attend, with no registration fees. Whether you’re a devoted pet parent or simply someone who adores animals, we welcome you to join us at the event venue. Prepare for a day filled with everything related to pets, including a wide array of activities and learning opportunities. Mark the date on your calendar and get ready for a fun-filled day!

If you’re interested in registering for the event or obtaining more information, we invite you to visit our official event website at https://blog.animeal.in/paws-in-the-park-free-rabies-vaccination-camp/.

This incredible event is open to all pet parents and pet enthusiasts in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Whether you’re a proud pet parent or simply have a soft spot for furry friends, mark your calendars and join us for an extraordinary day that celebrates the unique bond between people and their beloved pets. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to create unforgettable memories while taking care of your furry companions.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Sudhanshu Parab

Marketing Executive

Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: 9004471093

Email: bark@animeal.in

About Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of pet supplies and veterinary care located in Sewri, Mumbai. With a wide range of products and trusted brands, including Royal Canine, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, Canine Creek, and a comprehensive selection of pet medicines, Goodman Vetcare aims to provide the best care for pets and assist pet parents in keeping their furry companions healthy and happy.