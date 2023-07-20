FPT INDUSTRIAL NORTH AMERICA SIGNS NEW DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR WESTERN CANADA

Turin, Italy, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

“FPT Industrial is pleased to welcome Klassen Diesel to our distribution network in North America,” said Braden Cammauf, Vice President of FPT Industrial Brand North America. “Klassen Diesel’s strength and reputation in diesel engine sales and supporting their customers makes them a great fit for the brand family. They will be able to offer their customers a wider range of engines from 42 to 1000 HP to fulfill their needs.”



Founded in 1965 and based in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, Klassen Diesel has grown from selling fuel-efficient marine engines and generator sets to construction companies, fisheries, forestry, mining, and other companies. In 1966 they moved to their 250,000 square foot facility in Delta which increased their manufacturing ability and space for the parts department. Klassen’s generators have earned a reputation for being dependable and long-lived while operating economically. Their marine engines power all sorts of vessels, ranging from water taxis at Vancouver, British Columbia’s inner harbor to salmon seiners and tenders in the rugged waters of Alaska, trollers in southeast Alaska, tuna boats off Hawaii, and squidders off California. Klassen’s philosophy is to support products sold, knowing customers cannot afford downtime.

“I am excited for Klassen Diesel to become part of the FPT Industrial family,” said Brent Klassen, President of Klassen Diesel. “With FPT Industrial’s full line of industrial and marine engines, we see great potential for growth in the markets we serve.”

FPT Industrial manufactures over 500,000 engines globally each year. The brand’s broad lineup of diesel engines stands out due to compact designs that offer flexibility with a wide range of options, and technological benefits. The brand’s portfolio comprises power generation engines for both unregulated and regulated markets. For the North American market, FPT Industrial provides dedicated solutions with Tier 4 Final no-DPF technology (HI-eSCR system), while global applications are addressed with integrated HI-eSCR2 system compliant with the more stringent EU Stage V regulation and dual-certified for Tier 4 Final. Besides ensuring compliance with the emissions standards, this technology is the result of the brand’s experience of more than 25 years in SCR solutions development.

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.