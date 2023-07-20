Free drive technology webinars

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Drive solutions are not usually bought “off the peg”, but are instead put together according to the requirements of the application concerned. This often requires the user to have a level of know-how. With its webinars, FAULHABER (see company box) provides the possibility of bringing your knowledge up to speed without having to spend too much time and effort. Furthermore, missed webinars can now be accessed online at any time. All of the videos, which are around one hour in length, are usually available in German and English. The archive is being updated continuously: As soon as a new webinar has been broadcast for the first time, the recording can be accessed at any time free of charge. This requires one-off registration, which is then valid for an entire year.

The webinar library contains a broad range of topics. One video, for example, covers the topic of EMC for miniature drives and what the user needs to take into consideration. Another video provides information on how to best use brushless miniature motors and micromotors. Webinars on stepper motors, noise development in miniature drives, how linear drives function or selecting the right encoder are already available in the library.



Company box: The drive experts from Schönaich

FAULHABER is specialized in the development, production and deployment of high-precision miniaturized and miniature drive systems, servo components and drive electronics with up to 200 watts of output power. This includes putting into effect customer-specific packaged solutions as well as an extensive range of standard products, such as Brushless Motors, DC-Micromotors, Encoders and Motion Controllers. The FAULHABER trademark is recognised worldwide as a symbol of high quality and reliability in complex and demanding application areas, such as medical technology, factory automation, precision optics, telecommunications, aviation and aerospace, and robotics. From the powerful DC-motor with a continuous torque of 200 mNm to the filigree micro drive with an outer diameter of 1.9 mm, the FAULHABER standard range can be combined in more than 25 million different ways to create the optimum drive system for a particular application. At the same time, this technological construction kit is the basis for modifications which allow to configure special versions to meet the specific needs of customers.

