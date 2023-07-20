Transformify Ltd.: How HRIS and Payment Automation Redefine Contingent Workforce Success

London, UK, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — In an ever-evolving job market, managing a flexible workforce has become crucial to business success. Today, Transformify Ltd., a leading provider of innovative solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary contingent workforce management system. This groundbreaking solution integrates advanced Human Resource Information System (HRIS) technology with state-of-the-art Payment Automation Software, promising to transform companies’ handling of contingent labour.

Organisations can simplify their hiring, onboarding, and management procedures for contract and freelance workers by using the contingent workforce management system from Transformify Ltd. With a rapidly growing gig economy and an increasing number of remote workers, efficient workforce management has never been more critical. This cutting-edge system addresses these challenges head-on, providing businesses with a comprehensive platform that optimises productivity and enhances cost efficiency.

Critical features of Transformify Ltd.’s Contingent Workforce Management system include:

Seamless Integration with HRIS: By integrating with HRIS technology, our solution offers a unified interface for managing full-time and contingent workers. It ensures a holistic approach to human resource management, eliminating data silos and promoting a coherent workforce strategy. Efficient Onboarding and Offboarding: With our user-friendly platform, companies can swiftly onboard contingent workers, providing them with the necessary resources and access rights. Likewise, the system simplifies offboarding processes, ensuring smooth transitions when projects conclude. Payment Automation: Manual payment processing can be time-consuming and error-prone. Our Payment Automation Software eliminates these challenges by automating payment calculations, approvals, and disbursements. It empowers organisations to manage contingent workers’ payments effortlessly, improving accuracy and bolstering worker satisfaction. Compliance and Risk Management: Maintaining ever-changing labour laws and regulations can be daunting. Our system mitigates compliance risks by automatically updating labour-related policies and adhering to legal requirements, ensuring businesses remain legally sound. Real-time Analytics: Make informed decisions with the help of real-time data and analytics. Our solution provides comprehensive insights into contingent workforce performance, expenditure, and productivity, enabling organisations to optimise workforce strategies and drive business growth.

Speaking about the company’s latest offering, the CEO of Transformify Ltd. said, “We are excited to introduce our Contingent Workforce Management system, which is a significant leap forward in the HR technology landscape. We aim to empower businesses with the tools they need to manage their flexible workforce and drive success effectively. By combining HRIS capabilities with Payment Automation Software, we aim to simplify contingent workers’ management while fostering a positive work experience.”

About Transformify Ltd.

Transformify Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative software solutions designed to streamline and enhance business operations across various industries. With a strong focus on cutting-edge technology, Transformify Ltd. has earned a reputation for providing scalable and user-friendly products that cater to modern enterprises’ diverse needs.

For media inquiries or more information about Transformify Ltd.’s Contingent Workforce Management system, please contact:

[Your Contact Information]

Email: sales@transformify.org

Website: https://www.transformify.org

Address : 86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE, UK