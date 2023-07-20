Cynoteck Organized the Doon Monsoon 10K Run 2023 Raising Awareness Against Drug Abuse

Dehradun, India, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck, in collaboration with Trikon Society, Thrill Zone, Uttarakhand Tourism, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, is proud to announce the successful organization of the highly anticipated Doon Monsoon 10K Run 2023. The event, held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Dehradun, witnessed the participation of approximately 1,000 enthusiastic male and female runners, united in their commitment to creating a drug-free society.

The third edition of the Doon Monsoon 10K Run commenced at 6 am from the STPI IT Park on Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun. This year’s run carried a significant message against drug abuse, reflecting the event’s theme, “Run against Drug Abuse.” The organizers were delighted to witness overwhelming support from participants, volunteers, and sponsors, who contributed to the resounding success of the event.

Mr. Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck, expressed his sincere appreciation for the runners, volunteers, and sponsors who made the Doon Monsoon 10K Run 2023 a memorable occasion. He highlighted the event’s significance in promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a stronger sense of community. Mr. Handa stated, “Events like these inspire individuals to embrace an active lifestyle while bringing people together, building a more united society.”

The Doon Monsoon 10K Run was graced by the presence of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi as the chief guest, who delivered an inspiring address emphasizing the importance of a drug-free lifestyle. The marathon served as a platform to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, urging individuals to adopt a healthy way of life.

Ms. Neha Sharma, the Director of Trikon Society, expressed her delight at the immense participation in this year’s Doon Monsoon 10K Run. The event successfully conveyed the message of living free from substance abuse while promoting physical fitness and overall well-being.

Mr. P.C. Kushwaha, the Founder of Thrill Zone, provided an overview of the event’s course. The race began at the STPI IT Park on Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun, and proceeded towards the Sahastradhara Divergence. Participants in the 5-kilometer category turned back from the divergence point and completed their run at the IT Park.

The Doon Monsoon 10K Run has solidified its place in Dehradun’s annual calendar as an event that encourages individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle. Cynoteck, known for its dedication to promoting wellness and community engagement, has once again stepped up as the primary organizer, ensuring a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike.

Beyond its focus on fitness and athleticism, the Doon Monsoon 10K Run fostered a strong sense of unity and community among participants. Strangers became friends, supporting and celebrating each other’s accomplishments along the way. The event served as a reminder of the power of collective effort and the resilience of the human spirit.

In a world dominated by technology, initiatives like the Doon Monsoon 10K Run serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of physical well-being, unity, and the celebration of human connection. Through the determination, resilience, and togetherness displayed by Cynoteck and the participants, this event has once again demonstrated that any challenge can be conquered.