Recycled Plastic Playground’s From Rhino Play; Perfect For Plastic Free July

London, UK, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — RHINO Play’s range of recycled plastic playground equipment helps prevent single use plastic being sent to landfill. Rhino play has been supplying and installing playgrounds for schools, nurseries and community groups for 25 years. As part of Plastic Free July, Rhino Play are offering free quotes and free site visits for all of their recycled plastic playground designs. Recently, Rhino Play partnered with Devon Contract Waste (DCW) to create a range of high-quality, attractive and durable recycled plastic playground equipment.

All recycled playground equipment comes with a 25 year guarantee and is a fantastic alternative to traditional timber playground products, especially when installed in damp and wet areas.

As well as enhancing your business or schools environmentally and sustainably credentials, it also comes with a range of additional benefits, including:

Rot and insect-resistant

Graffiti-resistant

Low-maintenance

Visually appealing

See The Recycled Plastic Playgrounds In Action

Since it’s creation, Rhino Play’s recycled plastic range has increased in popularity across the southwest for varying projfectts.

Recycled plastic play at St Joseph’s in Exmouth – Rhino Play installed a KS1 & KS2 trim trail, which could be enjoyed in all weather conditions.

Recycled Plastic Trim Trails at Bickleigh Down Primary in Plymouth – Rhino Play and Bickleigh Down Primary worked together to provide pupils with new trim trail equipment that would stand the test of time and provide opportunities for balancing, coordination, traversing and core and creative play.

Recycled Trim Trails at Camelford Primary in Cornwall – The team at Rhino Play designed a recycled plastic trim trail for students from Camelford Primary. Rhino Play designed a fun and challenging course that children of all ages and abilities can enjoy. The trail was designed for children to interact and play, without following a set route. The looped layout also made it easy to supervise and monitor children.

Stuart Hunt, Rhino Play’s Head of Sales, Advice & Design had this to say about the upcoming partnership with Plastic Free july: “We love working with schools and communities to create fantastic, fun and inspiring play areas where children can feel free to play, imagine and enjoy themselves how they want to.

“Creating an environmentally sustainable range of equipment has been a top priority at Rhino Play for several years now and plastic free July sets up the opportunity to improve and replace your play equipment so it can be more durable and environmentally friendly as well as not need nearly as much maintenance.

“The team at Rhino Play believe that it is essential to emphasise the importance of trying to recycle and help the environment, especially during plastic free July when it is perfect weather for playing outside and children are going to be using play equipment even more. It is important to have safe and fun equipment and to make the younger generation understand the importance of plastic free July to try and make our planet better.

About Rhino Play

Transforming and developing outdoor play equipment and areas is of utmost importance to Rhino Play and they wish to create spaces for children to have fun, let off steam and discover essential problem solving skills.

Find out more about their free site visits, values and services at info@rhinoplay.co.uk