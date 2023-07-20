Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 6.2% CAGR by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global age-related macular degeneration market reached a valuation of US$ 11 Billion by 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 20 Billion.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), often known as macular degeneration is a disorder that causes loss of central vision owing to thinning of the retina’s macula. Age-related macular degeneration is more common in the elderly population and can result in irreversible visual loss in persons over the age of 60. Dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) and wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD) are the two kinds of age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The most prevalent kind of macular degeneration is dry age-related macular degeneration, in which the macula thins with age, resulting in loss of central vision.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global prevalence of AMD is expected to increase due to the aging population, which will drive the demand for AMD treatments. Advancements in treatment options, such as anti-VEGF therapies, have fueled market growth, and the market is expected to continue to grow with the introduction of new and innovative treatments. The AMD market is segmented by type, drug class, and region, with wet AMD being the more severe form of the disease. Major players in the market include Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and others. The high cost of treatment, particularly for anti-VEGF drugs, is a challenge in the AMD market. Increased awareness of the disease and the importance of early detection and treatment are needed to improve patient outcomes. The market is expected to see robust growth in the coming years, with a focus on developing innovative therapies that can slow or stop the progression of AMD and improve the quality of life for patients

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market- Competitive Landscape

The rapidly rising demand for age-related macular degeneration in a variety of applications is being tapped into by prominent players in the industry. Players are relying on partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations with current small, medium, and large-scale vendors to expand their reach. The following are some noteworthy market developments:

A German biotech start-up named Targenomix will be acquired by Bayer in November 2022, the company announced today. Utilizing cutting-edge systems biology and computational life science technologies, the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Plant Physiology (MPI MPP) spin-off discovers novel mechanisms of action for crop protection chemicals. In order to fulfill Bayer’s commitment to the design of safe and effective molecules and to speed up the discovery and development of molecules that have the potential to increase agricultural production’s sustainability in the face of dynamic challenges like climate change and rising weed, disease, and insect resistance, Targenomix’s expertise, personnel, and platforms will be crucial.

Prominent Service Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Samsung Bioepis

Key Questions Covered in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

What is the current size and projected growth rate of the Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) market? What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the AMD market? What are the different types of AMD and how do they impact the market? What are the different drug classes used to treat AMD and how do they differ in terms of efficacy and safety? What are the major regions driving the growth of the AMD market and what are the major trends in these regions? Who are the major players in the AMD market and what are their strategies to remain competitive in the market? What are the key factors influencing the purchasing decisions of healthcare providers and patients in the AMD market? What are the major challenges faced by manufacturers in the AMD market and how are they addressing them? What are the future prospects for the AMD market and what are the major trends expected to shape the market in the coming years?

Regional Analysis For Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

North America is currently the largest market for AMD drugs due to the high prevalence of AMD in the region, increasing awareness of the disease, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The United States is the largest contributor to the North American market.

Europe is the second-largest market for AMD drugs, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom driving market growth. The region is expected to see steady growth in the coming years due to the aging population and increasing prevalence of AMD

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate in the AMD market due to the large population base, increasing prevalence of AMD, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to be major contributors to market growth in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to see moderate growth in the AMD market due to increasing awareness of the disease and improving healthcare infrastructure.

