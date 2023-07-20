Surgical Robots Industry Revenue Is augmented by the Growing Geriatric Population

Surgical Robots Industry Data Book – Orthopedics and Non- Orthopedics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s surgical robots industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a surgical robots statistics e-book.

Access the Global Surgical Robots Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Orthopedics Market Report Highlights

The global orthopedics market was valued at USD 805.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

According to a study conducted by WHO, around 80% of the geriatric population lives in middle and low-income nations. This is anticipated to create a huge opportunity for key players in the market to expand their presence in emerging nations.

Growing awareness regarding the availability of innovative items is causing hospitals to improve their technology and services frequently.

Furthermore, payment coverage for orthopedic therapies has contributed to the adoption of orthopedic procedures.

In May 2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of OSSIS, a medical company specializing in customized 3D-printed implants and complex hip replacements. This acquisition is expected to enhance Zimmer Biomet’s capabilities in providing technologically advanced personalized orthopedic solutions.

Non-Orthopedics Market Report Highlights

The global non-orthopedic market was valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period.

The major market participants are investing much in R&D to develop technologically advanced medical devices. For example, Brain Scientific, Inc. will deliver the next-generation NeuroCap device in March 2021.

According to data published by the American Kidney Fund, around 25% of kidney failures are caused due to high blood pressure, and around 38.4% of kidney conditions are caused due to diabetes. The aforementioned factor is anticipated to drive the market demand over the forecast period.

Moreover, key players in the market are acquiring new players in the market to strengthen their market share and expand to untapped markets. In addition, market players are investing in R&D for the development of technologically advanced solutions.

In September 2021, NovaSignal Corp. announced the closing of a USD 31 million Series C1 funding round. The company will use the resources for its commercial expansion, and development of innovative products.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing demand for surgical robots is increasing competition in the market and, thus, forcing key players to introduce new products of different capabilities in the market. Additionally, it is projected that rising industry consolidation activities, such as acquisitions and mergers by the leading market participants, as well as increasing efforts in R&D of surgical robot applications by key players, are also expected to boost the market share. For instance, in May 2023, Medtronic Private Limited, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced a partnership with AIIMS New Delhi to open a state-of-the-art surgical robot training center at AIIMS. This partnership is expected to provide training to surgeons regarding robotic-assisted surgery. This strategic initiative is anticipated to increase the awareness of Medtronic’s Hudo robotic-assisted surgery system among surgeons.

Key players operating in the Surgical Robots industry are:

Stryker

Medrobotics

Smith+Nephew

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

