Kapoor Sales Corporation Introduces PC Milky White Granules, the Latest Addition to their High-Quality Product Range

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a leading supplier of plastic raw materials, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product, PC Milky White Granules. This innovative addition to their extensive product range showcases the company’s commitment to providing customers with top-notch solutions that meet their diverse needs.

PC Milky White Granules are manufactured using cutting-edge technology and premium-grade polycarbonate material. This ensures exceptional quality and performance, making them suitable for a wide range of applications in various industries. With their milky white appearance, these granules offer an aesthetically pleasing option for manufacturers who require a combination of durability and visual appeal.

Kapoor Sales Corporation takes great pride in delivering products that consistently meet or exceed industry standards. The PC Milky White Granules undergo rigorous quality control processes to ensure they meet stringent quality benchmarks. The granules boast excellent mechanical properties, such as high impact resistance, good heat resistance, and superior dimensional stability, making them ideal for applications requiring strength and reliability.

“We are excited to introduce PC Milky White Granules to our esteemed customers,” said spokesperson of Kapoor Sales Corporation. “These granules offer excellent performance characteristics, coupled with an appealing milky white color, providing manufacturers with a versatile material for their applications. Our team remains committed to delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

For more information about PC Milky White Granules and other products offered by Kapoor Sales Corporation, please visit their website at https://www.kapoorsales.com or contact their customer service at 011-28741663 or ksc@kapoorsales.com.

About Kapoor Sales Corporation:

Kapoor Sales Corporation is a renowned supplier of plastic raw materials, catering to diverse industries. With a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of plastic granules and compounds. Kapoor Sales Corporation strives to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that meet the evolving demands of its customers.

Contect Us:

Kapoor Sales Corporation

J-424, 1st Floor,

Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar,

New Delhi – 110060

Phone: 9899074747

Email: ksc@kapoorsales.com

Web: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-milky-white-granules.php

Newsroom: https://www.kapoorsales.com