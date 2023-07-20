Physical Access Control Systems Market is Projected To Reach US$ 21.66 Billion By 2032

The market for physical access control systems (PACS) was valued at US$ 8.1 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated that it would grow quickly—at a CAGR of 10.3%—to reach US$ 21.66 billion by the end of 2032.Around 43% of the market for access control systems worldwide was accounted for by sales of physical access control systems in 2021.

PACS is helpful when a higher level of security is needed because it guards against theft, vandalism, and trespassing in a particular area. Given that the PACS solution is connected to IP networking, the market forecast is positive. As technology advances, there is an increasing demand for more complex security measures to safeguard private data. According to a Fact.MR survey, 45% of employees believed that access control systems are essential for preventing theft and trespassing in a given region.

Competitive Landscape:

The slow pace and high price of semiconductor material are projected to constitute a significant bottleneck in the development of competitive PACS equipment. As major market players try to put new equipment into the market, large international companies are moving into the PACS area. The trend toward increased industrial volumes is also leading to an increase in the demand for automated and intelligent PACS.

Assa Abloy, in August 2021, acquired Omni-ID in the U.S., which is a leading manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices.

In July 2021, Brivo and Altronix announced a strategic partnership that will help in the expansion of Brivo’s Hardware Ecosystem.

Key Players:

United Technologies Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Honeywell Security

Allegion

Dormakaba Holdings

BOSCH

Johnson Controls International Plc

Paxton Access

Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)

Axis Communications

Assa Abloy

Brivo Systems LLC

Aiphone Co. Ltd.

3M Cogent Incorporation (Gemalto Cogent, Inc)

Acc-Time System Inc.

Iris Id, Inc

Cross Match Technology Inc.

Lumidigm, Inc (Hid Global Corporation

NEC Corporation

Secugen Corporation

Zvetco Biometrics LLC.

Regional Analysis:

Rising public spending on cutting-edge technology like 5G networks is a significant factor that will favorably affect the US PACS industry. PACS applications for business and retail are currently expanding quickly across the nation. In 2020, the worldwide information technology market was valued at US$ 5.2 trillion, with a major portion coming from the geography of the United States. More automation and digitization are occurring in both personal and professional lives. The largest tech market in the world, accounting for 32% of global tech industry sales, is the United States. The share of devices and infrastructure that the United States owns is almost 17%.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Technology : Keypads-based PACs Card-based PACs Biometric PACs Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition Voice Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition By Solution : Hardware Software Services

By Sector : BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Services, Communication & Media Retail and Other Corporate Transportation & Utilities Institution Residential



