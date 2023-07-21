HDTV Supply and Niveo Professional Partner to Revolutionize Networked AV Solutions in the Audio-Visual Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-definition video equipment, and Niveo Professional, a renowned expert in networked AV solutions, are excited to announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming the audio-visual industry’s approach to networked AV deployments. This collaboration brings together the expertise, technologies, and market presence of both companies to deliver innovative solutions that will redefine how professionals design, implement, and manage networked AV systems.

With a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, HDTV Supply and Niveo Professional are poised to make a significant impact in the audio-visual market. By leveraging their collective strengths, the companies aim to create a synergy that will drive the adoption of cutting-edge networked AV technologies, streamline installations, and provide unparalleled performance and reliability.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Niveo Professional represents a deep dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers and staying ahead of industry trends. By combining their expertise, the companies will develop comprehensive solutions that integrate high-quality video equipment with state-of-the-art networked AV technologies, enabling professionals to create seamless and scalable AV systems.

A primary focus of this partnership is to provide professionals with robust and user-friendly networked AV solutions that simplify installations and enhance system management. HDTV Supply’s extensive range of high-definition video equipment, coupled with Niveo Professional’s expertise in networked AV, will empower professionals to design and deploy AV systems that leverage IP-based technologies, ensuring efficient signal distribution, control, and management across the network.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive the development of interoperable solutions that foster seamless integration of diverse AV devices and protocols. HDTV Supply’s expertise in video equipment, combined with Niveo Professional’s networked AV technologies, will enable professionals to deploy comprehensive solutions that support various audio and video formats, control systems, and network infrastructures. This interoperability will simplify installations, reduce complexity, and offer flexibility for future expansion.

The partnership will also prioritize the integration of emerging technologies such as software-defined networking, cloud-based management, and advanced analytics. HDTV Supply and Niveo Professional will collaborate to develop intelligent solutions that leverage these technologies, enabling professionals to optimize performance, streamline operations, and gain valuable insights into AV system usage and performance.

Additionally, the partnership will foster collaboration in research and development, ensuring that both companies stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry standards. HDTV Supply and Niveo Professional will establish joint teams to explore emerging networked AV technologies, conduct experiments, and drive continuous innovation, enabling customers to benefit from the latest advancements in networked AV solutions.

HDTV Supply and Niveo Professional are excited about the immense potential this partnership holds for the audio-visual industry. By combining their resources, expertise, and shared commitment to innovation, the companies are committed to delivering groundbreaking networked AV solutions that redefine system design, empower professionals, and elevate the overall audio-visual experience.

