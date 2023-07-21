Nye & Company’s Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, July 26-27, has Fine and Decorative Arts

Bloomfield, NJ, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two-day, online-only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction slated for Wednesday and Thursday, July 26th and 27th, will feature an extensive selection of fine art and decorative arts, starting each day at 10 am Eastern time. Approximately 700 quality lots will cross the auction block over the course of the two days.

Day 1, July 26th, will be a single-owner session, with fine items from a private New Jersey family that has been avidly collecting for decades. After furnishing several tri-state area homes, the family is offering items they’ve decided they can now live without.

Of note is lot 4, a maquette for Moses Transcendent by Leon Underwood. The abstract figural work has impeccable provenance. Another work is lot 214, a large colorless crystal figural rooster designed by Marc Lalique circa 1953. Lot 211 is by R. Lalique: an opalescent molded Tulipes vase.

The family included numerous examples of lighting in the auction, which include chandeliers, sconces and lamps. There is also a wide variety of traditional furniture, antique porcelain, whimsical bookends, empty frames and more, such as lot 47, a Suzanne Kasler designed brass-mounted Monaco chest for Hickory Chair.

A wonderful oil on canvas of a dancer, lot 12, by Wu Jian, titled Pure Ages, depicts a ballerina highlighted against a dark background. The dramatic composition is extremely eye-catching by a sought-after contemporary Chinese artist. Arts and Crafts pottery, Asian ceramics and fine art round out the group from the well-heeled New Jersey family.

The second day could be titled The Decorator’s Eye, as it is largely comprised of two consignments. The first is a group of new or nearly-new contemporary Giorgetti furniture. The exquisitely designed Italian furnishings largely came to auction from storage and much of it had to be removed from its original packaging in order to prepare it for auction.

For Realtors or stagers looking to prepare property for sale, this is a rare opportunity to acquire excellent quality furnishings for modest amounts. There are carefully designed wall cabinets. One such group, lot 542, remains unopened and includes numerous side tables, sofas and chairs.

Lot 451 is a “Vittoria” leather and cotton sofa, which was designed by Carlo Colombo in 2003. The pair of “Progetti” leather-upholstered barrel-back club chairs, lot 504, is a great example of comfortable formality. Some pieces are designed by Ching Wing Lo, such as lot 520, a low table.

More contemporary pieces are included in the auction, such as several paintings by the self-taught artist Purvis Young. There is a rare work, lot 360, by March Avery (American, b. 1932), an oil on canvas titled Modern Figure in Blue, signed upper right “March Avery ’63”. Ms. Avery wasn’t formally taught, but as the daughter of the coveted artist Milton Avery she developed a following by distilling images to their abstract elements.

Two works by the Mexican-American artist CHROMA (aka Rick Wolford, b. 1953) will also come up for bid. Lot 362, titled Ring Master Mini, is offered as a two-part, color beaded 3D sculpture, huichol style, signed and annotated TP (.0002) and dated 2022. The piece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from the artist. It measures 16 inches tall by 15 ½ inches wide by 16 ½ inches deep.

Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Phone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held now thru July 26th-27th at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online-only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, July 26th and 27th, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com. A full-color catalog is available on the Nye & Company website, as well as on the above named online bidding platforms.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area. For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com.