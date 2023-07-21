UV Nail Gel Market to be Worth US$ 89.7 Million by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide demand for UV nail gel is predicted to increase at a steady CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the global for UV nail gel market at a valuation of US$ 51.5 million and is forecasted to reach US$ 89.7 million by the end of 2032.

High influence of social media influencers and celebrities on the physical appearances of people has led to increased aesthetic awareness among the general population and this is expected to primarily support sales of UV nail gel over the coming years. The increasing interest of the millennial population in nail art and nail care is expected to bolster UV nail gel demand going forward.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7820?SP

Market Drivers:

Long-lasting and Durable Results: UV nail gels offer long-lasting and durable results compared to traditional nail polishes. Once cured under a UV or LED lamp, UV nail gel provides chip-resistant and smudge-proof manicures that can last for weeks, making it a preferred choice for individuals seeking extended wear. Time Efficiency: UV nail gel curing times are relatively quick, typically taking only a few minutes under a UV or LED lamp. This time efficiency is appealing to both consumers and salon professionals, as it allows for faster nail services and reduces the risk of smudging or ruining the manicure. Versatility and Variety: The UV nail gel market offers a wide range of colors, finishes, and textures, providing customers with numerous options to match their style preferences and occasions. This versatility allows for creative nail designs and customization, making it a popular choice for nail art enthusiasts. Reduced Exposure to Harmful Chemicals: Compared to traditional nail polishes, UV nail gels are formulated with fewer harmful chemicals, such as formaldehyde and toluene. This has made them a more attractive option for individuals who prioritize nail health and safety. Professional Salon Services: The UV nail gel market has been fueled by the growth of professional nail salons and nail technicians specializing in gel manicures. The demand for salon services using UV nail gels has led to increased product adoption and market expansion. Social Media and Influencer Marketing: Social media platforms and nail art influencers have played a significant role in popularizing UV nail gels. Nail art tutorials, photos, and videos showcasing stunning gel manicures have driven consumer interest and encouraged product adoption. Endorsement by Celebrities: Endorsement and use of UV nail gels by celebrities and influencers in the beauty industry have contributed to the product’s appeal and increased its visibility in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Top players in the UV nail gel market are focusing on launching new products to expand their business scope and drive revenue generation capacity. Product innovation is anticipated to play a crucial role for new as well as established UV nail gel manufacturers.

Glaize, an upcoming DIY gel nail provider has been making headlines with its unique made-to-measure DIY gel nails. They are exactly like UV nail gel polish but are quick to apply and damage-free as well. Gina Farran founded this company and is expected to take this business further by incorporating more sustainable and bio-sourced materials.

Key Segments in UV Nail Gel Industry Research:

· By Type:

UV Nail Gel Polish

UV Nail Gel Basecoats

UV Nail Gel Top Coats

· By Application:

Commercial (Salons)

Personal

· By Chemistry:

Methacrylate

Acrylate

Others

· By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7820

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of UV Nail Gel make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall UV Nail Gel Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com