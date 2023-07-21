Fish Oil Products Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The valuation of the global fish oil products market is set at US$ 2.6 billion for 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033-end. This is backed by the demand for fish oil food products being estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033

Fish tissue that contains omega-3 fatty acids like docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is used to make fish oil. Omega-3 fatty acids are increasingly employed in animal nutrition, pet food, functional foods, supplements, and aquaculture. The neurological system and the human heart can work properly thanks to this acid.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7970

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of fish oil products are likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033.

The market of Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2033.

The current valuation of the global fish oil products industry is US$ 2.6 billion.

Valuation of the market for fish oil products is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Germany is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2033.

“Rapid increase in the aging population, key users of fish oil products, is anticipated to bolster growth opportunities in the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent initiatives that are taken by industry players include:

FMC Corporation in April 2022 announced its new ‘Greater than Green’ platform that can be used for global sustainability. The company renewed its long-term environmental metrics through this platform.

Triplenine Group in January 2022 announced its planning for the upcoming production of mussel meals to expand its business. This plan is decided for the coming financial year.

Key manufacturers of fish oil products include Abundant Health Ltd., Barlean’s Organic Oils, LLC, Captek Softgel International Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Nordic Naturals, Inc., and Marine Ingredients.

Segmentation of Fish Oil Products Industry Research:

· By Species Type:

White Whiting

Anchoveta

Sardine

Capelin

Salmon

Other Species Types

· By Application:

Supplements & Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition & Pet Foods

Aquaculture

Other Applications

· By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7970

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Fish Oil Products make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Fish Oil Products Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com