Patch Management Market is Expected to Reach Nearly US$ 2 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global patch management market is expected to generate highly lucrative gains over the next decade, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, which will benefit from long-term technological advances and application developments.

Despite the COVID-19-caused downturn, the market did remarkably well in 2020. This is the outcome of broad acceptance throughout the healthcare industry. Organizations were able to lower the danger of losing data in the market by creating policies for online storage of data for various enterprises and extending work hours.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7320

Key Takeaways:

The U.K. patch management market is likely to exceed US$ 82.6 Mn and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period.

and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. The U.S. is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2032 owing to the increasing number of cybersecurity threats in the country.

China is expected to surpass US$ 133.5 Mn , while sales of patch management solutions are likely to reach 7.6% in Japan .

is expected to surpass , while sales of patch management solutions are likely to reach 7.6% in . Based on component type, the software segment is projected to record a CAGR of about 9.4% in the upcoming years.

By deployment, the on-premises segment is estimated to remain at the forefront and grow at an astonishing CAGR of 8.6% in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

An increase in product functionality is a key reason behind the increasing demand for patch managements. Therefore, market players are increasing their R&D spending in order to launch new products in the market. Furthermore, both acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are also crucial components of effective growth.

In July 2021, Atera raised $77 million in venture funding at a valuation of $500 million . The company helps SMBs manage their remote networks like businesses. With this funding, Atera plans to grow its customer base as well as enhance its product specifically, by adding more features to the artificial intelligence (AI). Atera currently uses to run predictive analytics, which is one of the technologies found in solutions aimed at large enterprises but missing from many SMB software solutions.

raised in venture funding at a valuation of . The company helps SMBs manage their remote networks like businesses. With this funding, Atera plans to grow its customer base as well as enhance its product specifically, by adding more features to the artificial intelligence (AI). Atera currently uses to run predictive analytics, which is one of the technologies found in solutions aimed at large enterprises but missing from many SMB software solutions. Private equity firm TA Associates (TA)has invested in PDQ.com (PDQ), a provider of data asset management software for small and mid-sized businesses. A joint venture between TA and PDQ’s founders and management team is designed to accelerate PDQ’s growth through the expansion of its scalable portfolio of easy-to-use IT asset management and scanning products. With this partnership, the company can offer added value to global partners.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

IBM Corporation

Symantec (NortonLifeLock Inc.)

Micro Focus

Qualys Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Ivanti

ManageEngine

ConnectWise

Avast

Automox

Growth Drivers:

Rising usage of third-party applications and growing vulnerabilities to promote patch management solutions are likely to augment the market.

Increasing experimentation of companies with numerous cloud-based patch management models is projected to drive growth.

Restraints:

Problems, such as compatibility issues, prioritization of patches, and patch testing may hamper the demand for patch management solutions.

Lack of skilled expertise and trained personnel in emerging economies to operate novel patch management solutions may hinder growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Patch Management Market:

By Component :

Software

Services Support and Integration Services Training and Education Services Consulting Services



By Deployment :

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical :

for BFSI

for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

for Healthcare

for Government and Defense

for Retail

for Education

for Other Verticals

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7320

Key Questions Covered in the Patch Management Market Report

What is the estimated revenue of the patch management market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the patch management market?

Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth rate in the global patch management market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the patch management market in 2022?

Which are the factors driving the patch management during 2022-2032?

What is the expected growth rate of the patch management market until 2032?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com