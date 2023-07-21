Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market on the Rise as Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Demand for Sustainable and Innovative Solutions

The global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.1% through 2033. Worldwide demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 235 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 143 billion in 2023. The non-alcoholic beverage packaging market refers to the packaging materials and solutions used for non-alcoholic beverages such as carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, sports drinks, and energy drinks. The market includes various packaging formats such as cans, bottles, pouches, cartons, and others.

The global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The market is also driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers who prefer low-sugar and low-calorie drinks, which require specialized packaging solutions

One trend in the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market is the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Many companies are exploring alternative materials such as biodegradable plastics, plant-based materials, and paper-based products to reduce their carbon footprint and meet consumer demand for eco-friendly products

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 235 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

Current value of the non-alcoholic beverage packaging industry is US$ 143 billion.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging services in Germany is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2033.

How Profitable Is This Market for New Players?

The non-alcoholic beverage packaging market can be lucrative for new entrants if they can offer innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that can meet the changing needs of consumers and the industry. However, entering this market can be challenging as it is highly competitive and dominated by large players such as Amcor, Ball Corporation, and Tetra Pak. The market also requires significant investments in research and development to create new and innovative packaging solutions. New entrants may need to focus on niche markets or develop partnerships with established players to gain a foothold in the market. Additionally, regulatory requirements and environmental concerns also need to be considered, which can add additional challenges and costs for new entrants. Overall, the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market can be lucrative for new entrants, but it requires careful planning, innovation, and significant investments to succeed

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverage packaging are concentrating on adopting new growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and others.

Vetropack Holding Ltd. in December 2020 acquired Moldovan Glassworks to help the company strengthen its position in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Beginning in March 2021, Bragg Live Food Products and Ardagh Group S.A. have been working to create a new 16 oz glass bottle to pack their beverage line of apple cider vinegar.

In order to supply Nutrea with their high protein juice that is packaged in a hot-fill PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle, Amcor Group GmbH and Nutrea entered into a collaboration in December 2020.

Key Companies Profiled

Allied Glass Containers Ltd.

Tetra Pack GmbH & Co. KG

Ball Corporation

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

CKS Packaging Inc.

Parksons Packaging Ltd.

Genpak LLC

Mondi PLC

Country-wise Insights

North America: The North American market is dominated by the United States, which is the largest consumer of non-alcoholic beverages in the world. The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is driving the growth of the market in this region. Europe: The European market is characterized by the presence of several leading beverage companies such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Nestle. The market is also witnessing the adoption of new packaging formats such as pouches and cartons. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market is also witnessing the adoption of innovative packaging solutions such as smart packaging and biodegradable materials. Middle East and Africa: The market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the growing urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers. The demand for premium and healthier beverages is also contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Latin America: The Latin American market is characterized by the presence of several local and regional players. The market is also witnessing the adoption of new packaging formats such as PET bottles and aluminum cans. The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is also driving the growth of the market in this region

