Canned Salmon Market Is Projected To Reach a US$ 9 Billion By 2032

The global canned salmon market is expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$ 9 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 4.5 billion in 2022.

Canned or tinned fish is seafood that has been prepared and heated before being sealed in an airtight container such as a can or tin. Suitable vitamins, such as vitamin B12, are used during canning, which increases the nutritional value. Salmon, shrimp, sardines, prawns, tuna, and other canned seafood selections are available.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6862?SR

Competitve Landscape:

Key canned salmon producers are conducting research and development in order to deliver a variety of products devoid of chemical additives. Furthermore, key businesses are partnering and developing new product lines in order to enter untapped markets.

In 2021, Thai Union Group will introduce plant-based products in the Asia Pacific region, comprising both seafood and non-seafood.

In 2021, John West Foods Ltd., a Thai Union Group affiliate, will produce a Salmon Fridge Pot in an effort to attract younger customers and make the canned salmon category more appealing to consumers.

Key Players:

Bumble Bee Seafoods L.L.C

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Princes Group Limited

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Sajo Industries

Tassal Group Limited

Mogster Group

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

Marine Harvest

Dong Won Fisheries

Thai Frozen Products Company

Labeyrie Fine Foods

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6862

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, the canned salmon industry in the United States is expected to be worth $775.8 million.

Increased consumption of canned salmon is predicted to boost market sales in the United States due to its health benefits, as well as other factors such as convenience, storage, and extended shelf life. Working in a cannery does not require any prior training or ability, which opens up a wide range of job opportunities for workers and has resulted in the employment of a significant number of people worldwide. The seafood business in Alaska is the third largest job provider, directly employing over 60,000 people, including more than 25,000 Alaska residents.

The Japanese canned salmon market garnered US$ 363.3 million in 2021. The country’s demand for canned salmon is remarkably strong due to the important intake of seafood.

Moreover, rising demand for protein-based products from health-fanatic customers is projected to improvement the canned salmon market in Japan. Aside from pink salmon, Japanese sockeye salmon demand is expanding due to an increase in consumer spending on nutritious food products with high nutrient content.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Source : Wild Farmed

By Species : Atlantic Pacific Pink Sockeye Coho Chum Chinook

By Form : Skinless & Boneless Chunks Fillets

By Category : Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried Smoked Fish- Steamed Conventional/ Traditional

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6862

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com