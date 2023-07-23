Food-Grade Alcohol Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2033

The global food-grade alcohol market is valued at $13.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach $20.8 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Food grade alcohol demand is expected to rise as its use expands in items such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food and beverages. Furthermore, rising consumption of various types of beverages, as well as an increase in global alcohol trade, are likely to drive demand for food-grade alcohol. Alcohol is also utilized in the production of extracts, vinegar, tastes, and yeast.

Market Drivers:

Food-grade alcohol is becoming increasingly popular in the food and beverage industries around the world. A wide variety of tastes of food-grade alcohol are available, and their demand is expected to rise in the future years. Furthermore, the stabilizing, anti-crystallizing, bulking, emollient, sweetening, and coating qualities of food-grade alcohol contribute to its growing use in the food and beverage industries.

Alcoholic beverages such as whiskey, wine, beer, and other liquors are made with food-grade alcohol. The consumption of alcoholic beverages as an important feature of greeting events and social gatherings has increased demand for food-grade alcohol. Furthermore, rising global consumption of various beverages is expected to drive demand for food-grade alcohol.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Grain Processing Corporation

Manildra Group

Wilmar International Ltd.

MilliporeSigma

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Demand for food-grade alcohol in Japan is expected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Rising population and per capita income, as well as simple availability to raw materials, are predicted to lead to increased consumption of food-grade alcohol.

In 2022, food-grade alcohol sales in the United States will exceed US$3.4 billion. Food products made with food-grade alcohol are becoming increasingly popular. Food-grade alcohol products are gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry due to their ability to provide a variety of culinary flavors.During the projection period, demand for food-grade alcohol in Canada is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Ethanol Sorbitol Xylitol

Others

By Source : Sugarcanes & Molasses Fruits Grains Others

By Application : Food & Beverages Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Others



