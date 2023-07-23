The Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles Market Is Poised To Grow With The Steady CAGR Of 4.8% By The End Of Forecast Period

Livestock and poultry production continue to play an important role in pushing global usage of distillers dried grains and solubles (DDGS).The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts that worldwide meat commerce will grow in 2023, with beef being in high demand. This has resulted in increasing beef output and exports across borders, boosting the expansion of the feeding distillers dried grains and solubles (DDGS) sector.

Expansion in livestock output is directly linked to the expansion of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, owing to its nutritional benefits for animal fodder.

Market Growth:

Several volatile organic chemicals are mixed or released during the drying process, altering the flavor and rendering it unsuitable for animal feed, notably for pigs.This can dramatically limit the consumption of diets enhanced with distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), causing them to become undesirable and end up in landfills.

With the development of alternatives to feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), such as corn-soybean diets that provide high nutrition and result in higher feed intake, sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to be hampered, negatively impacting market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America continues to offer prospective growth possibilities for the distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, with ethanol production being one of the primary drivers of growth, given the region’s expanding biofuel production.Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are projected to stay concentrated in the United States as beef exports increase.

Beef exports in the United States are forecast to increase by 6% in 2023, boosted by robust demand from Mexico, Korea, Japan, and Canada, according to the USDA.Furthermore, the USGC (U.S. Grains Council) reports that exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) climbed to more than 11 metric tons in 2022 and are likely to rise in 2023.

