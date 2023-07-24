Mouthwash Market Revenue To Flourish At A 6.54% CAGR By 2032

According to recent statistic published by Fact.MR, the global mouthwash market size is poised to reach US$ 8.49 Billion in 2022, expected to surge at a CAGR of over 6.54% through 2032, reaching a value of US$ 16 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Rising prevalence of oral health problems is one of the principal growth drivers.

Historically, from 2017-2021, mouthwash sales expanded at over 4% CAGR to close in at over US$ 8 Billion. The COVID-19 pandemic provided further impetus to mouthwash sales, attributed to a decline in dental surgeries in favor of addressing patients suffering from SARS.

Dental caries of primary teeth affect about 530 million children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Hence, players such as Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive Company have launched campaigns to raise dental hygiene awareness among both children and adults, resulting in increased demand for mouthwash. Because traditional mouthwashes might contain toxic components such as alcohol, poloxamer 407, and sodium saccharin, customers are turning to natural and organic mouthwashes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global mouthwash industry to expand nearly 2x from 2022 to 2032
  • Antiseptic mouthwash sales to incline at a CAGR of 6.54% until 2032
  • Cosmetic mouthwash likely to account for more than 35% market demand in 2026
  • By type, natural & organic mouthwash to be popular, capturing nearly 1/3rd of the revenue
  • U.S is expected to hold more than 25% of the market for mouthwashes
  • India to be an opportunistic market, surging at a CAGR of 7% until 2032
  • 45% of the European mouthwash demand to be generated in  the U.K

Competitive Landscape
Prominent mouthwash manufacturers are emphasizing on extensive research & development initiatives so as to introduce products containing highly effective disinfectants. Besides, strategies such as capacity expansion, acquisitions and partnerships are also relied upon. Some key developments are as follows:

  • In November 2020, Unilever Research Laboratories discovered that rinsing for 30 seconds with mouthwash containing CPC Technology reduces the viral load of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, by 99.9%.
  • Likewise, in December 2020, Procter & Gamble unveiled its HDPE recyclable toothpaste tubes across North America for its Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-Mend toothpaste brands, which reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability

Prominent Players

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
  • Procter & Gamble Company
  • 3M Company
  • Unilever Plc.
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Royal Philips N.V.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Hawley & Hazel
  • Amway
  • Caldwell Consumer Health
  • Dr. Harold Katz
  • Sunstar Group

Key Segments Profiled in the Mouthwash Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :
    • Therapeutic Mouthwash
    • Cosmetic Mouthwash
    • Antiseptic Mouthwash
    • Other Mouthwash Types
  • By Nature :
    • Conventional Mouthwash
    • Natural & Organic Mouthwash
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Modern Trade
    • Departmental Stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Drug Stores
    • Online Stores
    • Other Sales Channels
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APEJ
    • Japan
    • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Mouthwash Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the mouthwash factors Industry in 2023?
  • At what rate will the global mouthwash factors market size grow until 2032?
  • Which are the factors hampering the growth of mouthwash factors?
  • Which region is expected to lead in the global mouthwash factors market By 2032?
  • Which are the factors driving the mouthwash factors Industry during the forecast period?
  • What is the expected market value of the mouthwash market during the forecast period?

