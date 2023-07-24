Air Charter Services Market is Poised to Achieve US$ 54 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2033

The air charter services market is expected to be worth US$ 31.9 billion by the end of 2023 and is projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 54.0 billion by 2033.

The ability of the charter plane to travel as per customer schedule, access to thousands of airports, and offering customized services will exhibit the demand for air charter services from the commercial sector. The customers could easily achieve hard-to-reach destinations in a given time by opting air charter services. Moreover, with the globalization of business worldwide, demand for group charters will be highly in demand in the commercial sector to offer quicker and timely access to the destination. The access to thousands of airports will make corporate professionals reach the closer location of their office by avoiding multiple long routes in commercial flights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During the historic period (2018-2022), the CAGR of air charter services market was 4.5%

The market is projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

Among the region, North America holds leading share of 44.0% in the global air charter services market.

In the end-user, business/corporates holds the largest share with 85.0% in the global air charter services market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players offering air charter services are Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., Gama Aviation, Air Partner, NetJets, Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, ASIAN SKY GROUP, BlueStar Air Services,European Air Charter, Flexjet LLC, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Luxaviation S.A., PrivateFly Ltd., Solairus Aviation, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd. and Wheels Up Partners LLC.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of various large and small market players in the industry. These market players are taking favorable initiatives to establish their market presence worldwide and expand their service offerings.

For instance :

In September 2022, Air Charter Service , a leading aircraft charter specialist announced the consolidation of its specialist urgent cargo products under a sub-brand called ACS time critical. Through this initiative, the company will offer go-now cargo aircraft charter services to the customer and provide door-to-door service to their client’s urgent shipments.

In December 2022, EaseMyTrip has announced the acquisition of air charter service provider Nutana Aviation.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of air charter services market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of the Air Charter Services Market:

By Application :

Private Charter

Group Charter

Cargo Charter

By End-User :

Business/Corporates

Individuals

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Air Charter Services make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Air Charter Services Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air charter services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (private charter, group charter, and cargo charter) end-user (business/corporates and individuals) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

