Fumed Silica Market Is Anticipated To Be Valued At A CAGR Of 5% By 2032

The global fumed silica market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 5% to reach a market size of US$ 2.1 billion by the end of 2032.Sales of fumed silica accounted for nearly 23% share of the global specialty silica market at the end of 2021. The paints & coatings industry's long-term trade relations with and market players will ensure continuous revenue generation over the years to come.

The detailed research report on the global Fumed Silica Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

Key players

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

CI Takiron

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dow Inc.

RPC Group PLC

RKW Group

Trioplast Industries AB

Achilles Corporation

Ab Rani Plast Oy.

Key Fumed Silica Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Fumed Silica Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Fumed Silica Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032

The report provides sales outlook on Fumed Silica Market, opining Fumed Silica Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share

Fumed Silica Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Fumed Silica Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea Fumed Silica Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Segmentation of Fumed Silica Industry Research

By Product Type : Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

By Application : Silicone Rubber Paints & Coatings Unsaturated Polyester Resins Adhesives & Sealants Healthcare & Personal Care Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fumed silica market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.11 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.

Under application, the paints & coatings industry accounts for a major share in the market.

Hydrophilic fumed silica rules the market and will account for the highest CAGR over the decade.

North America dominates the global market with close to 30% market share in 2022.

“Thixotropic and anti-settling agent demand from the paints & coatings industry is estimated to supplement fumed silica sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

What insights does the Fumed Silica Market report provide to the readers?

Fumed Silica Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Fumed Silica Market

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Fumed Silica Market in detail.

