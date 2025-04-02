India Enzymes Market 2030: Beverage Brewing Innovations

India Enzymes Market Size & Trends

The India enzymes market size was valued at USD 440.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of detergent and chemical industries in India is anticipated to contribute to market expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise in awareness regarding declining nutrition levels among consumers has resulted in a surge in protein consumption, thereby driving the demand for proteases in the food industry.

The country, also known for its strong textile manufacturing base, has witnessed a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textiles. It has led to the use of enzymes in the textiles industry as they are biodegradable and are pollution free. This also makes them an attractive alternative to harsh chemicals in the textiles industry. Moreover, as enzymes can reduce the requirement for high temperatures and excessive water consumption during textile processing, it leads to significant energy and water savings. This aligns with the sustainability and resource conservation goals of governments of countries of Asia Pacific.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the country witnessed significant growth in textile and apparel production and exports in recent years. In the financial year 2022, the exports of textiles and apparel reached USD 44.4 billion, reflecting an increase of 41% year-on-year.

In the personal care and cosmetics industries, enzymes have gained prominence as natural and sustainable alternatives to synthetic ingredients. Proteases and lipases, offer numerous benefits, including exfoliation and skin rejuvenation, as well as enhanced product stability. India, with its increasing population and growing disposable income, has emerged as a key market for personal care products and cosmetics.

India Enzymes Market Report Highlights

Microorganisms source dominated the market with a revenue share of 80.8% in 2023.

Plant-derived enzymes, such as bromelain from pineapple and papain from papaya, are notable examples of products sourced from plants.

Carbohydrase dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.6% in 2023.

Industrial applications dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.7% in 2023. The growth of market in India is also influenced by a growing consumer base and increasing government initiatives such as Make in India.

The key applications of specialty enzymes in the pharmaceutical sector include promoting wound healing, diagnosing diseases, as well as killing disease-causing microorganisms.

India Enzymes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India enzymes market report based on source, product, and application.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Industrial Enzymes

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wastewater

Others

Specialty Enzymes

Pharmaceutical

Research & Biotechnology

Diagnostics

Biocatalyst

