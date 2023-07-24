Perfume Market is Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Attain US$ 69.7 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Global sales of perfumes are estimated to reach US$ 40.4 Billion in 2022, and the perfume market is forecasted to surpass a valuation of US$ 69.7 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Because of the growing demand from women, which is influencing market behaviour, perfume sales are consistently rising. A gain of 198 BPS points is predicted to result from increased female market demand over the prediction period of 2022–2032.

Key Trends:

Personalization and Customization: Consumers have been increasingly seeking personalized fragrance experiences. Companies have responded by offering customizable perfume options, allowing customers to create unique scents tailored to their preferences. Rise of Niche and Artisanal Fragrances: Niche and artisanal perfumes gained popularity as consumers sought unique and exclusive scents that differ from mass-produced fragrances. These niche offerings often focus on high-quality ingredients and creative compositions. Sustainability and Naturals: There has been a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, including perfumes. Consumers have shown interest in perfumes made from natural and organic ingredients, as well as brands committed to environmentally friendly practices. Gender-Neutral Fragrances: The traditional boundaries between men’s and women’s fragrances have blurred as gender-neutral and unisex perfumes have become more popular. Brands have started offering scents that appeal to a broader audience regardless of gender. Digitalization and E-commerce: The perfume industry has embraced digital marketing and e-commerce platforms to reach a wider customer base. Online sales and direct-to-consumer channels have seen significant growth, making fragrances more accessible to consumers worldwide.

Competitive landscape:

The global perfume market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach being adopted by perfume manufacturing companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced perfumes.

For instance:

The Nue Co. wellness label recently introduced Functional Fragrance, a unisex offering that lays stress on anti-stress perfume. The perfume has been made in collaboration with researchers and it contains a scent that offers freshness and warmth. It includes ingredients such as iris, green cardamom, artificial vanilla, fruit aromas, etc. A new fragrance brand Trace New York recently introduced a range of five fragrances – Tarick, Tanner, Taylor, Tatum, and Tarlow, which are being created as gender-neutral perfumes. These perfumes are based on scent notes ranging from green apple to fern, bergamont, and lime. They also include essential oils, are hand-poured, and are highly popular amongst millennials.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of perfume market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Perfume Market Segmentation by Category:

By Product Type :

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

By Customer Orientation :

Perfumes for Males

Perfumes for Females

Unisex Perfumes

Perfumes for Kids

By Nature :

Synthetic Perfumes

Natural Perfumes

By Price Range :

Mass Perfumes

Premium Perfumes

By Perfume Type :

Citrus Perfumes Bergamont Lemon Lime Orange

Fruity Perfumes Apple Melon Peach Strawberry

Spicy Perfumes Cinnamon Cloves Nutmeg

Floral Perfumes Jasmine Carnation Rose Violet

Green Perfumes

Woody Perfumes

Mossy Perfumes

Amber Perfumes

By Sales Channel :

Online Sales/E-tailing of Perfumes Company/Brand Websites E-Commerce Platform

Offline Sales of Perfumes Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Franchise Outlets Departmental Stores Mono Brand Stores Convenience Stores Drug Store and Pharmacies Multi-Brand Outlets Other Sales Channels



By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Regional Analysis For Perfume Market

North America: The North American perfume market is the largest in the world, with the United States being the biggest contributor to the market. The market is driven by the high consumer disposable income levels and the increasing demand for premium and niche fragrances. Europe: The European perfume market is another significant market, with France being the largest contributor. The market is driven by the strong heritage of perfume-making in the region and the increasing demand for natural and organic fragrances. Asia Pacific: The perfume market in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly growing, driven by the increasing disposable income levels and the changing consumer preferences towards luxury and premium fragrances. The region is also seeing an increasing demand for natural and organic fragrances. Middle East and Africa: The perfume market in the Middle East and Africa is unique, with a strong focus on high-end luxury fragrances. The region is the largest consumer of perfumes per capita, and the market is driven by the cultural significance of fragrance in the region.

