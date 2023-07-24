Calcium Silicate Boards Market Sale is Estimated to Flourish at a CAGR of 4.2% By 2026

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24— /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, projects that the global calcium silicate boards market will reach US$ 851.1 million in 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032. Due to its extensive use as insulating and fireproofing materials, the market is expected to expand.

Due to their ease of drilling and machining, calcium silicate boards are among the most popular materials used in building activities. Calcium silicate boards are extensively used in the steel and petrochemical sectors, particularly in pipe sections, refractories, and equipment insulation.

Major Stakeholders

A & A Material Corporation

BNZ Materials

Calderys

Calsitherm

ETEX Group

Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd

IMS

Insulcon

Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd

Johns Manville

Kingtec Materials

Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.

Key Stratagems for Market Development

Global players operating in the market space are focusing to anchor their presence across highly demanding end-use areas due to frequent demand for the CSB from petrochemical, chemical, and steel industries. Investment towards reducing the cost of the product and collaboration with the consumers to ensure long-run financial stability remains the priorities of firms.

In May 2022, Ramco industries announced a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India that has a production capacity of 11.5 Mn sq. meters for calcium silicate boards and tiles.

In March 2021, Tenmat launched their new high-temperature board H1000 which has higher strength, good machinability, and can withstand high temperatures.

Market players are shifting their focus on high density calcium silicate boards to align with market standards for industrial purposes. Market stakeholders have diversified product portfolios to cater to both industrial sector and building and construction sector. Reducing production costs to enhance the long-run strengthening of the cash flow.

The market has evolved significantly in recent years on the back of increasing investments in new technologies to overcome performance and quality issues associated with manufacturing. Leading manufacturers are focusing on testing in-depth new technologies and launching products in the target market, thereby capitalizing on the burgeoning demand.

Key Highlights

The global calcium silicate boards market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% and be valued at US$ 1.2 billion by 2032

Under application, the petrochemical industry dominates the market and is valued at US$ 212.0 million in 2022

Europe had a strong presence in the global market with a 39.7% market share in 2022

North America is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 220.4 million by the end of 2022

South Asia & Oceania and North America’s demand for calcium silicate boards is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively

Industry Research

By Board Size : 1000 X 500 mm 1200 x 2500 mm 2400 x 1220 mm Others

By Application : Climate Boards Pipe Section Equipment Insulation Fire Protection Chimneys

By End Use : Petrochemical Industry Furnaces Steel Industry Glass Industry Aluminum Industry Cement Industry Marine Industry Building & Construction Industry Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Energy conservation and rise in fuel prices have provided a thrust to the demand for insulation materials such as calcium silicate boards and asbestos-free thermal insulation boards, among other calcium silicate board uses. There has been a growing use of calcium silicate boards for insulation and fire protection due to their higher strength, low thermal conductivity, moisture and corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand high temperatures.

