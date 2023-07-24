Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market To Transform Face of Medical & Diagnostic Sector; Opines Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24— /EPR Network/ —

The significant innovations in the medical and diagnostic fields are expected to drive the global market for serological transplant diagnostics to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2031.

The prevalence of organ failures such kidney, lung, and heart failure is rising, which is driving up demand for improved therapeutic techniques. Because of this, the usage of serological transplant diagnostics has increased in many different applications, such as lung, kidney, and heart transplantation, indicating that the market is anticipated to expand. Rapid technical advancements in the field of organ transplantation will create new business opportunities.

“Government initiatives undertaken to encourage research and development concerning transplant programs will create sales opportunities for serological transplant diagnostics market over the forecast period” says Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Strategies

To strengthen their product range, industry participants are focused on new product launches, for example, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products announced the release of a blood-based immunoassay kit to detect antibodies to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in 2020. The essay’s initial performance has been accepted; however, the kit is currently undergoing clinical examination in hospitals to further verify clinical performance.

Other market competitors are concentrating on expansions in order to gain a competitive advantage. In 2020, Siemens Healthineers, for example, expanded its serological testing area to include SARS-CoV-2 Testing in order to meet the market’s demand for high-quality tests and expand its sales footprint.

Some of the key players operating in the serological transplant diagnostics market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Becton Dickinson & Company

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agena Bioscience Inc.

Avioq Inc.

Bag Health Care GmbH

Immucor Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Produkte GmbH

Key Takeaways from Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market

The German market is experiencing strong growth in Europe, owing to increased demand from blood banks and hospitals.

Due to the rising number of cases of lung, heart, and kidney failure in India, the country is likely to become a lucrative market.

China’s growth will be aided by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

In the United States, the rising frequency of cardiac disease will continue to aid expansion.

The use of serological transplant diagnostics for kidney and liver transplantation will continue to rise.

As the rate of organ failure rises, so does the demand for serological transplant diagnostics.

Technological developments in organ transplant operations are driving expansion in the serological transplant diagnostics market.

A growing number of hospitals are also contributing to the industry’s growth.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global serological transplant diagnostics market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on serological transplant diagnostics market with detailed segmentation:

Product

Reagents & Accessories

Systems

Application

Kidney Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Lung Transplantation

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Blood Banks & Transplant Centres

Donor Registries & Research Laboratories

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for serological transplant diagnostics market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into serological transplant diagnostics demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Serological transplant diagnostics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Serological transplant diagnostics market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

