Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2030

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market will expand at an impressive CAGR of around 12% from 2020 to 2030.

Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy provide accuracy and precision, safety, speed, and ease-of-use in the diagnostic process.  In its revised study, Fact.MR offers insights about key factors driving demand across regions. This latest report tracks global sales of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy in 25 high-growth markets, where major traction is being witnessed in North America, followed by Europe. This edition (2020-2030) brings readers up-to-date with key developments in the market, providing analysis on how manufacturers and other stakeholders are reacting to change.

Competitive Analysis

  • Roche
  • Streck
  • Preanalytix
  • Norgen Biotek
  • Biocept
  • Biomatrica
  • INVITEK MOLECULAR GMBH (NUVISAN GmbH/STRATEC GROUP)

Leading market players are focused on expanding their product portfolios and global footprint, along with attracting investments through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. For instance, in January 2020, Biodesix, Inc. and Streck, Inc., announced a Regulatory Cooperation Agreement that will further enable both companies in their pursuit of FDA approval for diagnostic testing services and specimen collection products.

Market by Category

  • Product
    • ccfDNA Tubes
    • ccfDNA Isolation Kits
    • cfRNA Tubes
    • ccfRNA Isolation Kits
    • CTC Tubes
    • gDNA Tubes
    • gDNA Isolation Kits
    • Intracellular RNA Tubes
    • Intracellular RNA Kits
    • NIPT
  • Material
    • Glass
    • Plastic
  • Application
    • IVD
    • Research
  •  End User
    • R&D centres
    • Genetic Diagnostic Labs
    • Conventional Diagnostic Centres
  • Region         
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

The Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market report answers some important questions such as: 

  • Who are the top players of this market?
  • Which is the leading segment in this market?
  • Which region earned the largest share in the Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market and why?
  • What is the future prospect of this market?

The Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Report Highlights:

  • A detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

