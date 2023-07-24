Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2030

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market will expand at an impressive CAGR of around 12% from 2020 to 2030.

Blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy provide accuracy and precision, safety, speed, and ease-of-use in the diagnostic process. In its revised study, Fact.MR offers insights about key factors driving demand across regions. This latest report tracks global sales of blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy in 25 high-growth markets, where major traction is being witnessed in North America, followed by Europe. This edition (2020-2030) brings readers up-to-date with key developments in the market, providing analysis on how manufacturers and other stakeholders are reacting to change.

Competitive Analysis

Roche

Streck

Preanalytix

Norgen Biotek

Biocept

Biomatrica

INVITEK MOLECULAR GMBH (NUVISAN GmbH/STRATEC GROUP)

Leading market players are focused on expanding their product portfolios and global footprint, along with attracting investments through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. For instance, in January 2020, Biodesix, Inc. and Streck, Inc., announced a Regulatory Cooperation Agreement that will further enable both companies in their pursuit of FDA approval for diagnostic testing services and specimen collection products.

Market by Category

Product ccfDNA Tubes ccfDNA Isolation Kits cfRNA Tubes ccfRNA Isolation Kits CTC Tubes gDNA Tubes gDNA Isolation Kits Intracellular RNA Tubes Intracellular RNA Kits NIPT

Material Glass Plastic

Application IVD Research

End User R&D centres Genetic Diagnostic Labs Conventional Diagnostic Centres

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



