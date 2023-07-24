Antiseptic Bathing Market Size to Surpassing the Value of US$ 549.3 Million by 2026

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24— /EPR Network/ —

Increasing cognizance of infections acquired in hospitals in parallel to the rising cases of surgical-site infections (SSI) is considered significant driver underpinning the growth of the global antiseptic bathing market. According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global antiseptic bathing market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 549.3 Mn and a promising CAGR of 2.9% by the end of 2026.

There has been a substantial increase in the recommendation of regulatory bodies and healthcare authorities for the utilization of antiseptic bathing products for preoperative skin cleansing. For instance, the regulatory authorities such as Care Bundles and Royal College of Surgeons suggest the utilization of soap for skin cleansing prior to any surgery. In addition to this, the USA Institute of Healthcare Improvement approves of the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) soap specifically for the preoperative skin cleansing practices.

Increasing rate of geriatric population and the pervasiveness of diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and osteoporosis is anticipated to increase the number of hospitalizations and trigger the growth of the antiseptic bathing market. In addition to this, prolonged period of hospital stay, recurrent surgeries, and readmissions of the patients is driving the demand for antiseptic bathing at the forefront. As a result, the global antiseptic bathing market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace through the forecast period.

CHG Solution to Hold About 58.4% Share in the Global Antiseptic Bathing Market

According to the report, the global antiseptic bathing market has been classified into Antiseptic Shampoo Caps, Antiseptic Bathing Solution, Antiseptic Wipes, CHG Solution, and CHG Bath Towels based on the product types. On the whole, CHG Solution is envisaged to be the fastest growing segment in the consolidated antiseptic bathing market with a share of 58.4%, owing to numerous growth drivers.

Proliferated adoption of CHG has been witnessed among the hospitals, on the back of its convenience of use. The CHG solution impregnated into the cloths, bath towels, sponges, and cloths can be used without soaking them into water, thereby, turning into a designated solution especially for the bedridden patients. Extensive utilization of CHG solution has been witnessed in the developed countries, owing to its expensiveness and high per bath cost. However, this high cost has a positive impact on the overall valuation of the global antiseptic bathing market.

A Look at the Competitive Landscape of the Global Antiseptic Bathing Market

According to the report on the antiseptic bathing market, the competitors transforming existing landscape of antiseptic bathing market are Ecolab Inc., Reyanard Health Supplies, 3M Co., Becton, Clorox Company, Dickinson and Company, Air Liquide, Medline Industries, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Stryker Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria, HiCare Health, P&G, Deko Industries Limited, and Tropical Naturals Limited, among others.

The global antiseptic bathing market remains a segmented market, owing to the presence of a large number of domestic players in the APAC geography. The leading companies of the antiseptic bathing market are involved in concentrating their efforts for the expansion of their antiseptic bathing business in the emerging geographies.

Numerous big companies of the antiseptic bathing market have been doing so by entering into strategic merger and acquisition. The local players of the APAC geographies have been involved in the fierce competition and increasing pricing pressure, which is yet another boost to the global antiseptic bathing market.

Asia Pacific Remains a Lucrative Region for the Growth of the Antiseptic Bathing Market

Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative geography for the expansion of the antiseptic bathing market, which is significantly propelled by the growing number of geriatric population in parallel to the increasing disposable income of the individuals in this region. As a result, demand for quality healthcare procedures has been prevalent in APAC region resulting in the growth of the antiseptic bathing market.

Among the other countries of APAC, China is anticipated to maintain a lucrative position for the antiseptic bathing market as a large number of hospitals are concentrated in this region with over 500 beds each. In addition to this, protocols and practices to prevent infections acquired in hospitals have created an imperative demand for antiseptic bathing procedures, which in turn, influences the growth of the antiseptic bathing market.

