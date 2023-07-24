Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market to Witness Rapid 1.8x Development During 2019 to 2029

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The desire for cutting-edge technology is driving up the utilization of thermal conductive adhesives in integrated circuits. The need is being complemented by rising investments in energy storage technologies by important players. Based on that assumption, the market for thermal conductive adhesives will grow at a rate of about 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2029.

Key Findings

In terms of product type, silicone segment will register prolific growth over the forecast period.

Materials such as polymers and silicone are driving the consumption of thermal conductive adhesives in electronics industry.

Asia Pacific will hold approximately 45% share in the global thermal conductive market through 2029.

Thermal conductive adhesives market in North America will witness noteworthy growth rate over the projection period.

Key Driving Factors

Greater inclination towards eco-friendly solutions is ramping up the demand for thermal conductive adhesives.

Supportive legislation policies are supporting the growth of thermal conductive adhesives market.

Advanced R&D infrastructure is boosting the market growth in developed economies.

Capacity expansion activities by key players in automotive and electronics industry will be a major growth driver through 2029.

In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global thermal conductive adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By Type : Silicones Epoxies Polyurethanes Acrylics Polyamide

By Application : Battery Thermal Heat Sink IC Packaging Heat Conduction LED Lighting Thermal Thermal Material Potting Others

By End-Use Industry : Electronics Aerospace & Defense Automotive Energy Healthcare Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



