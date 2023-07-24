Automotive Vibration Control System Market to Witness Revenue Growth of US$ 262.8 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global automotive vibration control systems market is anticipated to be worth US$ 262.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over that time.

Automobile sector convergence promises a positive outlook and rapid shifts in demand. Additionally, the advancement of technology is enabling the momentum of key elements that are driving the shift in consumer desire, including economic, demographical, and social disruption. An important factor in the business is the dynamic movement in consumer preference towards high-end and opulent automobiles brought on by an increase in disposable income and the worldwide per capita GDP.

Luxury automobiles account for roughly 13% of total global car sales, and are expected to hold a market share of around 16-18% over the decade. As such, growing demand for luxury vehicles will subsequently drive the sales of Automotive Body & Chassis Demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive vibration control system market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032.

On the basis of type, the Automotive Exhaust Mounts Sales market is projected to be dominated by body & chassis with 70% market share by 2032

North America is likely to an attractive region from the demand side. The region is projected to utilize more than 2,154.6 Mn units of automotive vibration control systems by the end of 2032.

By vehicle category, commercial vehicles are likely to account for 42.3% of revenue share in the global market and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 40.4 Bn over the assessment period.

The OEM sales channel is projected to grow 1.5X by value, while the aftermarket segment is set to grow by 1.3X during the forecast period.

The European region is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period and be valued at US$ 60.7 Bn by 2032-end.

Prominent companies across the globe have mainly been concentrated in Europe and North America for the past two decades in global automotive vibration absorber market.

“Passenger vehicles are likely to be the most attractive segment in this market and attract manufacturers for investments during the assessment period” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automotive Vibration Control System Market

Anand NVH Products, Bridgestone Corporation, ContiTech AG, Corteco (Freudenberg), Fibet Rubber Bonding (UK) Ltd, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd, H.A. King Vibration Control , Hutchinson, Isolation Technology Inc, Kurashiki Kako Co., Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corp, Polymer Technologies, Inc, Resistoflex (P) Ltd, Roush Enterprises, Trelleborg AB, Trinity Auto Engineering (P) Ltd., Vibracoustic SE, Vibrasystems Inc, Vibromech Engineers & Services Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhongding Group are some of the prominent players in the global automotive vibration control system market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of Automotive Vibration Control System Demand positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Overall, the worldwide automotive vibration control system market is expected to expand 1.6X over the assessment period mainly due to the growing vehicle fleet across the world.

Market Titans

Continental AG

Parker Hannifin Corp

Bridgestone Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Trelleborg AB

Winning Strategy

East Asia is likely to be the most prominent region from the demand side. Capital expansion and strong supply chain network in East Asia will open new doors for manufacturers during the assessment period.

In addition to this, market players have several opportunities to follow inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to expand in the East Asia region.

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies will lead to a strong consumer base, which is poised to help cash flow generation in the near future.

Industry Survey

by Type : Engines & Powertrains Damper Pulleys Engine Mounts Center Bearing Support Differential Mounts Body & Chassis Suspension Bushing Air Springs Strut Mounts Dynamic Dampers Cab Mounts Frame & Sub Frame Mounts Exhaust Mounts Radiator Mounts Interiors Mounts Air Springs

: by Vehicle Category : Industrial Vehicles Construction Equipment Mining Equipment Material Handling Equipment Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Industrial Trucks Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Buses & Coaches Rolling Stocks Locomotives Passenger Freight Passenger Vehicles

by Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket Online Sales Company-owned Websites E-Commerce Websites Offline Auto Part Stores Authorized Dealers Others



