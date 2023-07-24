Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Sees Remarkable Growth as Consumers Embrace Natural and Gentler Hair Care Solutions

The sulfate-free shampoo market is a subset of the personal care and cosmetics sector that focuses on shampoos without sulphates as a main component. Sulphates are often used as a foaming component in many traditional shampoos, but they may be harsh and strip the hair of its natural oils, resulting in dryness, breakage, and damage. The demand for sulfate-free shampoos has risen as customers become more cognizant of the contents in their personal care products. The worldwide sulfate-free shampoo market is predicted to increase rapidly due to reasons such as rising sulphate awareness, rising demand for organic and natural personal care products, and expansion in the global hair care industry.

L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA are among the major participants in the sulfate-free shampoo industry. These firms are investing in R&D to create new and creative sulfate-free shampoos, as well as extending their product ranges to meet the increasing demand for these products.

Segmentation of Sulfate-Free Shampoo Industry Research

  • By Product Type:
    • Dry
    • Liquid
  • By Nature:
    • Organic
    • Conventional
  • By Buyer Type:
    • Individual
    • Hair Salons & Institutes
  • By Packaging Type:
    • Sachet
    • Tubes
    • Bottles
  • By Functionality:
    • Clarifying Agent
    • Color Protection
    • Curl Enhancing
    • Moisturizing Agent
    • Smoothing & Straightening
    • Volumizing Agent
  • By Consumer Orientation:
    • Men
    • Women
    • Kids
  • By Price:
    • Mass
    • Premium
  • By Sales Channel:
    • Offline
      • Company Owned Outlet
      • Institutional Sales
      • Retail Outlet
      • Modern Trade Channel
    • Online
      • Direct to Customer
      • E-Commerce Websites
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are concentrating on producing goods with natural ingredients. using online distribution channels to increase sales and expand manufacturing capacity. Long-term supply agreements that manufacturers in the market have with end users guarantee steady demand.

Companies that produce sulfate-free shampoo use two different approaches. They are traditional marketing and multi-level marketing. In addition, in order to dominate the market, the players are modifying production variables like energy input and raw material input.

  • Pro Pure is a new line of hair products from Tresemme that was introduced in 2021. According to the manufacturer, it is free of damaging chemicals like sulfates, parabens, DMDM, silicones, and dyes.

Key Companies Profiled

  • AG Hair
  • Amway
  • Avlon Industries, Inc
  • Babo Botanicals
  • Devacurl
  • Giovanni Cosmetics Inc.
  • Himalaya Herbals
  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Loreal S.A
  • MamaEarth
  • Natura Supply Co.
  • Procter & Gamble

Report benefits & key questions answered

  • Post covid consumer spending on Sulfate-Free Shampoo: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.
  • Sulfate-Free Shampoo demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Sulfate-Free Shampoo. As per the study, the demand for Sulfate-Free Shampoo will grow through 2029.
  • Sulfate-Free Shampoo historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

