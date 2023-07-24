Surging Demand and Advancements in Ceramic Coatings Propel Global Market to Reach Unprecedented Levels by 2023

Ceramic coatings are thin layers of inorganic materials put to a substrate to improve its qualities, such as silicon nitride, aluminium oxide, and titanium nitride. These coatings are used in a variety of sectors, including automotive, aerospace, energy, medicinal, and electronics. The ceramic coatings market has expanded in recent years, owing to increased demand for ceramic coatings in a variety of applications. Ceramic coatings are utilised in the automobile industry to increase vehicle durability and attractiveness while also lowering emissions. Ceramic coatings are utilised in the aerospace sector to increase the performance and lifetime of aircraft components such as engines and turbine blades.

Ceramic coatings are utilised in the energy sector as protective coatings for heat exchangers and as insulators for high-temperature electrical components. Ceramic coatings are utilised in the biomedical sector to increase the biocompatibility and longevity of medical equipment such as implants and prosthesis. Ceramic coatings are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific area, notably in China and India, due to rising demand for ceramic coatings in these nations. However, market expansion is being hampered by factors such as high manufacturing costs and regulatory restrictions on the usage of certain ceramic coatings in specific sectors.

Key Segments Covered in Ceramic Coatings Industry Survey

By Product Type : Oxide Ceramic Coating Carbide Ceramic Coating Nitride Ceramic Coating

By Technology : Thermal Spray Physical Vapor Deposition Chemical Vapor Deposition

By Application : Transportation & Automotive Energy Aerospace & defense Industrial goods Healthcare

By Region : North America Europe Ceramic Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Market players

Bodycote

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Aremco Products

APS Materials

Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd

Keronite Group Ltd

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Element 119

NanoShine Ltd

Ultramet

