Octocopter Drone Market Witnesses Remarkable Expansion as Applications Multiply, Projected to Achieve Significant Growth by 2023

The market for drones with eight rotors is referred to as the octocopter drone market. Because of its capacity to hoist big payloads, steadiness, and diversity, octocopters are widely utilised in a range of sectors. Aerial photography and videography, surveying and mapping, inspection and maintenance, and delivery services are all popular applications. Octocopter demand has increased quickly in recent years, owing to developments in drone technology and rising need for unmanned aerial systems in a variety of sectors. Because octocopters are great for taking high-quality airborne photos and video footage, the aerial photography and videography industry is the major end-user of these drones.

In addition to the entertainment business, octocopters are utilised in agricultural, construction, and energy sectors, among others, for a variety of applications such as crop monitoring, wind turbine and power line inspection, and search and rescue missions. The octocopter drone industry is very competitive, with several manufacturers offering a variety of devices at various price ranges. Among the market’s key companies are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, and PowerVision.

Segmentation of Octocopter Drone Industry Research

  • By Payload :
    • Below 10 Kg
    • 10-20 kg
    • Above 20 kg
  • By Drone Type :
    • Consumer / Civil
    • Commercial
    • Military
  • By End User :
    • Healthcare
    • Food & Beverage
    • Industrial
    • Military
    • Agriculture
    • Delivery & Logistics
    • Construction
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

 Market Players :-

  • IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A
  • DJI
  • Intel
  • ASW
  • Multirotor
  • Botlink
  • Tarot
  • Xfold

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are putting more money and resources into R&D while attempting to expand their local presence. The company has formed advantageous partnerships and alliances with end-user industries and governments. Due to the high demand for modern drones and their accessories, market participants can expand the range of products they offer. Octocopter are favored by commercial end users because they provide greater stability and payload capacity than other categories.

