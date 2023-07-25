Functional Dairy Ingredient Market Expects To Reach US$ 417.16 Billion By 2032 At A 7.5% CAGR

The market for functional dairy ingredients is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 417.16 billion, up from its current revenue of US$ 201.47 billion in 2022. It is anticipated that until 2032, global consumption of functional dairy ingredients would increase at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Over the next few years, it is projected that growing consumer knowledge of the advantages of consuming dairy products would significantly increase demand for functional dairy ingredients.

People are more aware of the health advantages of consuming dairy products as a result of the recent increase in attention to health issues. The market for functional dairy ingredients is anticipated to increase as a result of these reasons in the years to come.

Other factors that influence the market potential for functional dairy ingredients over the forecast period include the growing acceptance of a diet high in protein, the adoption of healthy eating practices, the expanding use of lactose derivatives as prebiotics in pharmaceutical formulations, and the rising use of protein supplements.

Competitive Landscape:

Functional dairy ingredient manufacturers are expected to focus on mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to advance their market presence and fast-track the launch of new products.

In June 2022, Fonterra, a leading dairy organization, announced the launch of a functional whey protein concentrate that unlocks new textures in cultured dairy. The new ingredient is expected to support innovation in the U.S. dairy market.

Key Players:

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Glanbia Plc.

Alra Ingredients

NZMP (Fonterra)

Cargill Inc.

Ganeden

Valio Oy

Ornua Co-op Limited

Lactalis Ingredients

Kerry Inc.

FrieslandCampina International B.v

The Dow Chemical Company

Bunge Limited

I. du Pont de Nemours & Co

Hansen Holding A/S, Ingredion

BASF SE

Herbafood Ingredients Gmbh

Univar Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Alltech Inc.

Ab Mauri

Ab Vista

Lesaffre (Biospringer)

Regional Analysis:

Over the course of the projection period, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most lucrative market for suppliers of functional dairy ingredients. The development of a thriving dairy production business and several dairy producers in this area can be ascribed to the high demand for functional dairy products. Through 2032, the functional dairy ingredients market is expected to develop at the fastest rates in India and China. In 2022, China’s market for functional dairy ingredients will be worth US$16.29 billion, representing 8.4% of the global industry.

The market for functional dairy ingredients in Europe currently holds a sizeable 23.4% market share and is estimated to be worth US$47.14 billion. In the upcoming years, it is projected that this region’s quick procurement of functional dairy components will propel market expansion. Sales of functional dairy ingredients are anticipated to increase due to the existence of important dairy manufacturing enterprises in this area.

Key Segments of Industry:

by Nature : Organic Functional Dairy Ingredients Conventional Functional Dairy Ingredients

by Type : Proteins & Amino Acids Vitamins Minerals Oils & Fatty acids Probiotics & Prebiotics Carotenoids Fibers Hydrocolloids Others

by Source : Animal-based Plant-based

by End Use : Whole Milk Confectionery Yogurt Cheese Frozen Deserts Ice Cream Baby Food Beverages Butter Other End Uses



