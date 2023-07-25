Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of Over 5% Through 2031

The demand for lightning protection systems is expected to increase at a consistent CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years, according to a recent analysis of the worldwide lightning protection technologies (LPT) market by knowledgeable analysts at Fact.MR. The analysis finds that in 2020, the LPT market is expected to be worth roughly US$ 800 million. Approximately 20% of the global market share is now held by the United States.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2764?SR

Over the past ten years, there have been significant changes in the way lightning protection devices are deployed. Infrastructure is shielded against lightning and thunder damage by lightning protection systems, which steer the current through lightning arrester rods and cables to the route of least resistance without endangering the building.

The range of applications for lightning protection technologies and systems has expanded due to the significant increase in the building of high rise buildings and skyscrapers. The use of LPT is anticipated to significantly rise during the next ten years as electrical system technology advances.

Competitive Landscape:

Demand for lightning arrester rods is predictable to drop as the LPT industry advances. Market players are focusing on various strategies and mergers to extend their lead in the global LPT market.

Repsun Lightning Protection Co. Ltd., in October 2020, demonstrated three new major product series. Smart products offer real-time remote monitoring, automatic storage of lightning, and surge data, as such, taking LPT to an advanced level.

Researchers involved with an EU-funded LLR project have developed a new technique for lightning protection based on a 5-ton, 9 meter-long super laser. The objective is to show that lasers can safely divert and control lightning strikes. Data from this experiment can be crucial in advancing LPT.

Key Players:

Alltec Corporation

Fatech Electronic Co.

Pentair Plc

AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.

MTL Instruments Group

NexTek Inc.

Harger Inc.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2764

Regional Analysis:

The populace in the United States has shown a lot of interest in smart home technology, and more people are utilizing them. The demand for lightning protection has increased as a result of the expanding use of smart home technology in the process of designing new smart houses.As urbanization picks up in the area, more lightning protection technology is anticipated to be used in structures. Nearly 20% of the global market is dominated by the United States.To capitalize on the income potential of the rising demand for structural lightning protection, manufacturers of lightning protection equipment in the U.S. are implementing a variety of growth tactics.

China is the second-largest economy in the world, and its business and industrial sectors are flourishing. Over the next ten years, it is projected that as industrialization accelerates, demand for lightning protection technology in industrial buildings would rise.Over the next ten years, the LPT market in China is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of over 6%. Due to manufacturers’ efforts to reduce the harm caused by lightning strikes, there will likely be a rise in the demand for LPT in industrial structures.

Key Segments of Industry:

On the Basis of Type: Dissipation Array Systems Early Streamer Emitters Charge Transfer Systems

On the Basis of End User Use of Lightning Protection Technologies in Commercial Sector Use of Lightning Protection Technologies in Industrial Sector Use of Lightning Protection Technologies in Residential Sector



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2764

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com