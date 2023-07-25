Textile Home Decor Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% During The Forecast Period

The global textile home decor market is valued at US$ 97.6 Mn, and is predictable to exceed US$ 163 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The use of modern architecture has increased over the previous half-decade, which has resulted in a 2X increase in the building industry. More rental homes are being built for couple parents and single parents as a result of growing population and shifting customer preferences, which has boosted sales of various home design items and other accessories. Influencing millennial renters of home decor is another aspect that adds to the increase in demand, creating new opportunities for market players. The market for textile home decor products is anticipated to increase in response to rising consumer desire for fashionable goods that exhibit distinctive levels of living.

Competitive Landscape:

The global textile home decoration market is highly good, and in order to cope up with the competition, producers are adopting several marketing strategies such as mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with product innovation, to create a larger customer base and increase their market share.

For instance:

A London-based label – Shrimps, launched a textile home decor product in collaboration with Habitat.

Key Players:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Bombay Dyeing

Vescom B.V.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Kimball International. Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Limited

American Textile

Nitori Holdings

Avanti Linens

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Leggett & Platt

Mittal International

Ashley Furniture Industries

Mohawk Industries

Trident Group

Regional Analysis:

Why Is the American Textile Home Decor Market Leading the World?

Due to the high purchasing power of consumers and extensive distribution networks, which have led to a wider and simpler availability of home textiles in the region, particularly in the U.S., it is anticipated that the North American market for textile home decor will represent the largest share of sales across the globe over the coming years.

Should industry participants go to the ASEAN market for textile home decor?

China has a 46%+ market share in the APEJ for textile home decor items in 2020. A recent poll indicates that sales in the Asia Pacific area would grow during the projected period, with China and India serving as the market’s key suppliers of home textiles.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Floor Coverings Kitchen Linen Bath/Toilet Bed linen & Bedspread Others

By Application : Indoor Decor Outdoor Decor

By Sales Channel : Offline Channels Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Independent Small Stores Retail Stores Other Sales Channels Online Channels Brand/Company’s Website E-commerce platforms



