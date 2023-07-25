The Global String Cheese Market Is Valued At US$ 4 Billion and is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 7.1 Billion By 2032

In 2022, the market for string cheese is expected to reach US$ 4 billion, with a Y-o-Y increase of 5.2%. The market for string cheese is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.9% in the next years, reaching a worth of US$ 7.1 billion between 2022 and 2032. Over 40% of the increase in revenue comes from the US.

Given that string cheese is a well-known source of protein, vitamin B12, and vitamin K2, it is a great snack for anyone who are concerned about their health. Significant levels of calcium and selenium are also present, which improve the health of the immune system and bones.

Competitive Landscape:

For instance:

In May 2022, Sargento announced the acquisition of Baker Cheese Factory Inc., a known manufacturer of high-quality mozzarella string cheese. The acquisition will enhance Sargento’s product offerings and also provide opportunities for future expansion.

In 2021, a leading global producer of high-quality dairy foods and ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, well-known an 850,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas. The facility is meant to meet consumer demand for whey products and cheese, both locally and internationally, by producing mozzarella cheese and dairy ingredients.

Key Players:

Kraft Heinz Company

Lactalis (Galbani)

Leprino foods company

Saputo (Frigo )

Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (Borden)

Bega Cheese

Danone ( Horizon Organic)

Baker Cheese Inc.

Sargento

Glanbia

Organic Valley

Strings and Things (Kerry Group)

BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. (Polly-O)

Paul

Regional Analysis:

The phrase “Germany, France, and the U.K. – Leading Markets in Europe”

By 2032, the string cheese industry in Europe is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.7 billion. The European string cheese market is anticipated to increase significantly with significant contributions from Germany, France, and the U.K.In 2022, it is predicted that Germany will hold more than 18% of the regional market share, while France and the U.K. will own 13.9% and 15.1%, respectively.

Twisted string cheese sticks are becoming more popular in the UK, while other European nations are seeing market expansion spurred by flavors like smoked string cheese and marinated string cheese. The demand graph for string cheese in Armenia is dominated by the unusual string cheese known as chechil.

The “U.S. String Cheese Market to Dominate Both, North America and the World”

One of the biggest markets for string cheese is the United States. In 2022, it is anticipated to account for more than 80% of string cheese consumption in North America and 46.5% of string cheese demand worldwide. The country’s high per capita disposable income and tendency toward a healthy lifestyle are two major factors influencing string cheese demand. The concentration of major manufacturers in the U.S. contributes to its dominance of the international string cheese business.

Key Segments of Industry:

by Product Type : Natural String Cheese Processed String Cheese Flavored String Cheese Cheddar Smoked Chili Barbeque Herbed Garlic Others

by Source : Cow Milk-based String Cheese Goat Milk-based String Cheese Buffalo Milk-based String Cheese Sheep Milk-based String Cheese

by Shapes : Sticks Twists Balls (Braided Strings) Nuggets

by End User : Retail Consumers Commercial Bakery QSR/HoReCa

by Sales Channel : Online Sales of String Cheese Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Sales of String Cheese Direct Sales Modern Trade channels Convenience Stores Specialty Stores



