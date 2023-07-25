Global Demand for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Is Predicted to Reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to estimates, the global market for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalysts will be worth US$ 2 billion in 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach US$ 4.7 billion by the end of 2032.

At the end of 2021, sales of SCR catalysts represented 4.3% of the worldwide catalysts market.Due to their efficiency in lowering NOx emissions from power-generating machinery such boilers, turbines, furnaces, heaters, and reciprocating engines, SCR catalysts are a financially viable technology and the choice of end users.

The readability score of the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market Demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections. The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.

This Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Key Approach of Market Players:

Prominent manufacturers of SCR catalysts are BASF, Ceram-Ibiden, Cormetech, Envirotherm GmbH, Fengye Group, Hailiang, Haldor Topsoe, Hitachi Zosen, JGC C&C, Johnson Matthey, Seshin Electronics, and Tuna Corporation.

Manufacturers are expanding their research and development facilities to develop technologically innovative products. Market titans are maintaining a good balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies. Investments and channel partner integration are key to success in this market. Prominent market players are also observed to be involved in sustainability marketing and partnerships.

In 2021, Johnson Matthey announced a partnership with Kebotix to develop the next iteration of catalytic converter coatings. The partnership will look for novel ways to boost the effectiveness of tests that lead to the formulation optimization of coatings for catalytic converters.

In Feb 2020, Haldor Topsoe launched the TITAN steam reforming catalyst series with boosted reliability and efficiency.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of SCR catalysts positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of SCR Catalyst Industry Research:

By Type : DeNOx DeSOx Others

By Application : Automotive Power Plants Cement Plants Refinery Plants Steel Plants Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



