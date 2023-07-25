Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Market to be Worth US$ 110.1 Million by 2032

Posted on 2023-07-25 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The global airport runway FOD detection system market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 95.4 million in 2022 and further shrink at a CAGR of 1.4% to reach US$ 110.1 million by the end of 2032.

The market for airport runway FOD detection systems had erratic growth between 2017 and 2021, primarily as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on the travel sector. The market for airport FOD detection systems reached US$ 103.6 million in 2017, but it fell precipitously in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. However, as the limits were loosened, the travel industry saw some growth and it gradually picked up speed.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1897

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global airport runway FOD market is projected to shrink at a CAGR of 1.4% and be valued at US$ 110.1 million by 2032.
  • The market witnessed (15.7)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.
  • Under end use, civil airport runway FOD dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.
  • MEA dominated the market with 31.7% market share in 2021.
  • Hardware components likely to represent 59.4% market share in 2022.
  • Based on region, Europe and APAC are expected to have a market value of US$ 20 Mn and US$ 19.8 Mn respectively in 2022.

“New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects with Results into Growth of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent manufacturers of the airport runway FOD detection systems industry worldwide including Xsight Systems Ltd., Moog Inc., Trex Aviation Systems, The Stratech Group Limited, Argosai Technology, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Pavemetrics Systems Inc., Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A. Corporation are putting emphasis on launching products that are technologically advanced and are grabbing marketing strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations with other market players to help improve production capacities, improve market penetration and gain a larger market share.

A multi-specialty engineering services firm Dyer & Butler completed runway maintenance operations and infrastructure improvements in the September of 2020. This was done at the Gatwick airport, and the work done included new FOD and Instrument Runway Visual Range system (IRVR) systems.

With several such projects occurring worldwide, the airport FOD detection system is expected to witness prominent growth over the years.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of airport runway FOD Detection System positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled In this Report

  • Xsight Systems Ltd.
  • Moog Inc.
  • Trex Aviation Systems
  • The Stratech Group Limited
  • Argosai Technology
  • Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.
  • Pavemetrics Systems Inc.
  • Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A.

Segmentation of Airport Runway FOD Detection System Industry Research:

·         By Component:

  • Hardware
    • Stationary
    • Mobile
  • Services
    • Installation
    • Support & Maintenance
    • Training & Certification

·         By End Use:

  • Civil
  • Military

·         By Region:

  • Americas
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1897

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airport runway FOD market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of components (hardware including stationary, mobile and services including installation, support & maintenance, training & certification), end use (civil and military) across major regions of the world (Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System include:

  • What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Market growth?
  • What are the main challenges faced by players in the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System market Demand?
  • With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System market landscape change over the forecast period?
  • What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System market size?

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution