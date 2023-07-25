Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Market to be Worth US$ 110.1 Million by 2032

The global airport runway FOD detection system market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 95.4 million in 2022 and further shrink at a CAGR of 1.4% to reach US$ 110.1 million by the end of 2032.

The market for airport runway FOD detection systems had erratic growth between 2017 and 2021, primarily as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on the travel sector. The market for airport FOD detection systems reached US$ 103.6 million in 2017, but it fell precipitously in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. However, as the limits were loosened, the travel industry saw some growth and it gradually picked up speed.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global airport runway FOD market is projected to shrink at a CAGR of 1.4% and be valued at US$ 110.1 million by 2032.

and be valued at US$ million by 2032. The market witnessed (15.7)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under end use, civil airport runway FOD dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.

million in 2022. MEA dominated the market with 31.7% market share in 2021.

market share in 2021. Hardware components likely to represent 59.4% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Based on region, Europe and APAC are expected to have a market value of US$ 20 Mn and US$ 19.8 Mn respectively in 2022.

“New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects with Results into Growth of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent manufacturers of the airport runway FOD detection systems industry worldwide including Xsight Systems Ltd., Moog Inc., Trex Aviation Systems, The Stratech Group Limited, Argosai Technology, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Pavemetrics Systems Inc., Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A. Corporation are putting emphasis on launching products that are technologically advanced and are grabbing marketing strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations with other market players to help improve production capacities, improve market penetration and gain a larger market share.

A multi-specialty engineering services firm Dyer & Butler completed runway maintenance operations and infrastructure improvements in the September of 2020. This was done at the Gatwick airport, and the work done included new FOD and Instrument Runway Visual Range system (IRVR) systems.

With several such projects occurring worldwide, the airport FOD detection system is expected to witness prominent growth over the years.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of airport runway FOD Detection System positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled In this Report

Xsight Systems Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Trex Aviation Systems

The Stratech Group Limited

Argosai Technology

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Pavemetrics Systems Inc.

Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A.

Segmentation of Airport Runway FOD Detection System Industry Research:

· By Component:

Hardware Stationary Mobile

Services Installation Support & Maintenance Training & Certification



· By End Use:

Civil

Military

· By Region:

Americas

Europe

APAC

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airport runway FOD market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of components (hardware including stationary, mobile and services including installation, support & maintenance, training & certification), end use (civil and military) across major regions of the world (Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

