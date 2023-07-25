Global Marketing Operations Management Market is Anticipated to be Worth Nearly US$ 22.6 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global marketing operations management market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 7.9%, reaching US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 9.6 Bn in 2021.

Because of the growing demand for marketing operations management to recoup sales losses in COVID-19 lockdowns, the accelerated speed of digitalization across organisations of all sizes, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and ML, the marketing operations management industry will continue to grow post-COVID-19.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7291

These marketing tactics involve chatbots, push notifications, email marketing, and social media operations covering the marketing operations management, enhancing the customer product experience and awareness of the market.

New industries adding up in the market are also creating multiple opportunities for the marketing operations management market, widening the advertising agencies to opt for marketing management platforms to engage more potential customers.

A higher number of people joining social media platforms, consuming and creating content through multiple digital channels are also helping the market expand its space in new regions.

Key Takeaways:

As per the global marketing operations management market study, the software segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period by component.

According to global marketing operations management market research, the manufacturing execution systems segment is expected to lead at a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period by functionality.

During the projected period, the non-metallic segment of the electrical conduit market is expected to rise faster CAGR. Both rigid and flexible conduits use non-metallic conduits.

India is the fastest-growing market globally, thriving at a CAGR of 9.6%, making the Asia Pacific market, enhancing the corporate marketing tactics.

Competitive landscape:

Aprimo announced a new marketing calendar in June 2021, expanding the features and capabilities of its content operations platform. The Aprimo Marketing Calendar extends its work management system with an actionable, customizable layer that gives marketers a single, complete view of all projects.

IBM announced changes to the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation version 21.0.3 in October 2021. On December 17, 2021, this release will be made generally available (GA). This early announcement emphasises zLinux support for fundamental business automation features, as well as long-term support for the 21.0.3 release as a Long-Term Support Release (LTSR). This release will also include capabilities such as ODM and automation decision services.

FICO teamed with Neurotech, a business specialising in advanced AI, machine learning, and big data solutions, in April 2021 with the goal of leading the national market for credit risk management solutions.

Key Segments:

· By Component :

Software On-Premise Cloud-Based

Professional Services

· By Functionality :

Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others

· By Enterprise Size :

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

· By Industry :

Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Equipment

Others

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7291

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Marketing Operations Management include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Marketing Operations Management Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Marketing Operations Management market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Marketing Operations Management market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Marketing Operations Management market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com