Property Management Services Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2033

Posted on 2023-07-25 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global property management services market is expected to reach US$ 15 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 30.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Governments and businesses invest a lot of money in building infrastructure around the world. Spending on real estate development is at an all-time high, particularly in emerging markets. A lot of money is being invested in the development of both residential and commercial real estate by nations like China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8073

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

  • The global property management services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30.9 million by 2033.
  • East Asia to register a market growth of 7.7% during the forecast period.
  • North America commands the largest share with 31% of the total property management market.
  • Leasing as a service accounts for 27% of the total demand.
  • Demand from the commercial end is growing at the fastest rate and is expected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 13.9 billion.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent players associated with property management services are Apartment Management Consultants, Avison Young, BH Management Services, Buildium, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, Duke Realty Corp, Greystar, Hines, Lincoln Property Company, Stream Realty Partners, The RMR Group, Tishman Speyer, Vacasa, and Winn Companies.

The global property management service market is competitive owing to the presence of multiple large and regional organizations. The industry has witnessed some notable mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. The adoption of technology and the entry of new companies are giving tough times to well-established market players.

  • In august 2022, Avison Young agreed to acquire the property management businesses of Madison Marquette. This acquisition includes 20 million square feet and 235 team members.
  • In January 2022, Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in investment, development, and management of real estate property, completed the acquisition of 5 properties worth US$ 400 million.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of property management services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Apartment Management Consultants
  • Avison Young
  • BH Management Services
  • Buildium
  • CBRE Group Inc.
  • Colliers International
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Duke Realty Corp.
  • Greystar
  • Hines
  • Lincoln Property Company
  • Stream Realty Partners

Segmentation of Property Management Services Industry Research:

·         By Service :

  • Rent Collection
  • Mortgage & Utility Payment
  • Leasing
  • Legal & Accounting Services
  • Repair & Maintenance
  • Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

·         By Property Type :

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Special Purpose Properties (Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Hotels, Others)

·         By Region :

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8073

Key Questions Covered in the Property Management Services Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the Property Management Services Market in 2023?
  • At what rate will the global Property Management Services Market grow until 2033?
  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Property Management Services Market?
  • Which region is expected to lead in the global Property Management Services Market during 2023 to 2033?
  • Which are the factors driving the Property Management Services Market during the forecast period?
  • What is the expected market value of the Property Management Services Market during the forecast period?

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution