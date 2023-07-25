Property Management Services Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global property management services market is expected to reach US$ 15 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 30.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Governments and businesses invest a lot of money in building infrastructure around the world. Spending on real estate development is at an all-time high, particularly in emerging markets. A lot of money is being invested in the development of both residential and commercial real estate by nations like China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global property management services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30.9 million by 2033.

East Asia to register a market growth of 7.7% during the forecast period.

North America commands the largest share with 31% of the total property management market.

Leasing as a service accounts for 27% of the total demand.

Demand from the commercial end is growing at the fastest rate and is expected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 13.9 billion.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent players associated with property management services are Apartment Management Consultants, Avison Young, BH Management Services, Buildium, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, Duke Realty Corp, Greystar, Hines, Lincoln Property Company, Stream Realty Partners, The RMR Group, Tishman Speyer, Vacasa, and Winn Companies.

The global property management service market is competitive owing to the presence of multiple large and regional organizations. The industry has witnessed some notable mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. The adoption of technology and the entry of new companies are giving tough times to well-established market players.

In august 2022, Avison Young agreed to acquire the property management businesses of Madison Marquette . This acquisition includes 20 million square feet and 235 team members.

agreed to acquire the property management businesses of . This acquisition includes 20 million square feet and 235 team members. In January 2022, Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in investment, development, and management of real estate property, completed the acquisition of 5 properties worth US$ 400 million.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of property management services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Apartment Management Consultants

Avison Young

BH Management Services

Buildium

CBRE Group Inc.

Colliers International

Cushman & Wakefield

Duke Realty Corp.

Greystar

Hines

Lincoln Property Company

Stream Realty Partners

Segmentation of Property Management Services Industry Research:

· By Service :

Rent Collection

Mortgage & Utility Payment

Leasing

Legal & Accounting Services

Repair & Maintenance

Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

· By Property Type :

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Special Purpose Properties (Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Hotels, Others)

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

