UltraProlink Announces the Launch of Sing-Along Pro: The Versatile Karaoke & Live Broadcast Mixer for Unleashing the Superstar Within.

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — UltraProlink, a leading technology brand, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation, the Sing-Along Pro. Its first edition, the Sing-Along held the Best Seller badge on Amazon for months & now its new version is designed to bring joy, entertainment, and endless possibilities to music lovers across India. UltraProlink understands the universal language of music and aims to empower consumers to “Do More” with their devices. The Sing Along Pro is a testament to this commitment, offering a multifunctional experience that goes beyond mere singing.

“This product has been developed considering customer feedback from our first model & incorporating most of what our customers expect for such a device to offer. Everyone who knows me knows how much I love music and the belief that fulfilling my role as a brand owner entails offering our customers what they expect from us,” says Mr. Pankaj Mirchandani. “Sing- Along in its new avatar is not just a product for karaoke – it enables you to play, party, stream, record & even use it during podcasts. And the best part is, you can record onto a mobile or laptop to edit & enhance.”

Sing-Along Pro boasts an impressive array of features that cater to the needs of music enthusiasts & content creators. With its wireless Bluetooth connectivity, users can easily play tracks or go live by connecting their mobile devices to the mixer. Alternatively, two devices can be connected via audio cables, allowing users to play content from different sources.

Recording performances has never been easier with the Sing-Along Pro karaoke mixer. Users can connect their mobile devices or desktop PCs via USB-C and utilize the inbuilt media player to record. Mobile recording is also possible through the 3.5mm port, utilizing the inbuilt voice recorder app. Additionally, the mixer provides dual microphone inputs, perfect for duets, karaoke sessions, broadcasting, or recording. The package includes one full-size professional condenser microphone with a 2-meter long cable.

Unleash your creativity & ‘Be Heard’ with the Sing-Along Pro’s multiple sound effects. Customize your vocals with bass, treble, and echo controls for professional-quality sound. The mixer offers 12 fun sound effects. Pro-users can also take advantage of advanced functions like scale change, pitch change, voice-over music, ENC, and track mute to further enhance their content.

The Sing-Along Pro is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Android phones, laptops, PCs, and tablets. It seamlessly integrates with popular operating systems like iOS, Windows, and Mac OS. Enjoy up to 6-8 hours of playtime with the built-in rechargeable battery, which can be conveniently recharged via the Type C port in just 4 hours. Whether it’s a house party, a gathering of friends, or a child’s birthday celebration, the Sing Along Pro is the perfect addition to amplify the fun and create unforgettable memories. Connect it to any speaker, amplifier, or home theater system using the provided audio cables and let the music fill the air.

You can check this product here at – https://www.ultraprolink.com/products/sing-along-wireless-karaoke-live-broadcast-mixer-with-condenser-mic-um1002pro

About UltraProlink:

UltraProlink is a New Delhi-based technology brand . With a mission to empower consumers to “Do More” with their devices, UltraProlink has become a trusted name in the industry. The brand has served over 2.5 million satisfied customers and established partnerships with more than 6,000 retail partners. Offering a wide range of over 100 high-quality products, UltraProlink continues to innovate and enhance the digital lifestyle