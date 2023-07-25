Cardiovascular Catheters Market Size to Hit US$ 42.18 billion by the end of 2033

Over the next 10 years, it is expected that sales of cardiovascular catheters will grow globally at a respectable CAGR of 7%. The market for cardiovascular catheters is expected to grow from its estimated value of US$ 21.44 billion in 2023 to US$ 42.18 billion by the end of 2033.

A catheter is a tiny tube made of medical-grade materials that has a number of functions. Catheters are medical devices that can be inserted within the body to treat ailments or perform procedures. Cardiac catheterization is the process of placing a cardiac catheter into a blood vessel or heart chamber. This is done for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

Market Titans

  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hansen Medical, Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  • St. Jude Medical, Inc.
  • Terumo Medical Corporation
  • Toray Industries, Inc

The leading companies in the cardiovascular catheters market are focusing on the diversification of product portfolios by adopting several marketing strategies such as improving quality control, product standards, and high investments in R&D. They are also concentrating on regional business expansion by improving local supply chain management systems.

New Developments :

  • L2Mtech GmbH received its first CE mark for six products in February 2021. This confirms the effectiveness and safety of the company’s cutting-edge cardiovascular and endovascular applications. The business intends to commercially introduce products that bear the CE mark.
  • A medical device company called iVascular SLU declared the global release of its innovative coronary artery drug-coated balloon catheter in June 2020. The product, called Essential Pro, has several upgrades over the earlier version.

 Industry Research

  • By Product :
    • Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters
    • Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters
  • By End User :
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Express Press Release Distribution