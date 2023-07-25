Cardiovascular Catheters Market Size to Hit US$ 42.18 billion by the end of 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Over the next 10 years, it is expected that sales of cardiovascular catheters will grow globally at a respectable CAGR of 7%. The market for cardiovascular catheters is expected to grow from its estimated value of US$ 21.44 billion in 2023 to US$ 42.18 billion by the end of 2033.

A catheter is a tiny tube made of medical-grade materials that has a number of functions. Catheters are medical devices that can be inserted within the body to treat ailments or perform procedures. Cardiac catheterization is the process of placing a cardiac catheter into a blood vessel or heart chamber. This is done for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.

Market Titans

AngioDynamics, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hansen Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc

The leading companies in the cardiovascular catheters market are focusing on the diversification of product portfolios by adopting several marketing strategies such as improving quality control, product standards, and high investments in R&D. They are also concentrating on regional business expansion by improving local supply chain management systems.

New Developments :

L2Mtech GmbH received its first CE mark for six products in February 2021. This confirms the effectiveness and safety of the company’s cutting-edge cardiovascular and endovascular applications. The business intends to commercially introduce products that bear the CE mark.

A medical device company called iVascular SLU declared the global release of its innovative coronary artery drug-coated balloon catheter in June 2020. The product, called Essential Pro, has several upgrades over the earlier version.

Industry Research

By Product : Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



