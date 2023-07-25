Contus Tech Launches Its All-New Live Streaming Platform

Chennai, India, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — CONTUS TECH has recently set a benchmark in the live streaming industry by introducing a remarkable feature-rich multistreaming platform OnTheFly.

OnTheFly rolls out today with feature-packed functionalities that unify all social media platforms from one space. The exceptional features interlink your video and increase brand awareness with personalized layouts, headers, and brand logos.

Find the phenomenal features below:

Studio-grade recording- Record your live videos like it’s done in professional studios and save them for future use within your account.

Multistreaming- Reach a broader spectrum of audiences by live streaming your videos into multiple platforms.

Branding – Create your own layouts, logos, and headers in your live streaming and increase the potential of your branding.

Editing- Cut short the unwanted and improve the quality of your video by editing live videos on the stretch using advanced inbuilt editing tools.

Content creators, marketers, influencers, and businesses can highly benefit from the OnTheFly app and its functionalities.

To experience the new multistreaming , create an account with the link below https://www.onthefly.stream/