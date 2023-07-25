Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies Driving Rapid Growth of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

short DNA or RNA molecules, commonly known as oligonucleotides, to various applications such as research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and gene editing. Oligonucleotide synthesis is a process of creating short, chemically synthesized nucleic acid sequences that are used in various genetic applications. The synthesized oligonucleotides can be used for several applications such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing, gene editing, and gene therapy.

The market for oligonucleotide synthesis is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies. Oligonucleotides can be synthesized in large quantities, which is essential for the development of new drugs and diagnostic tests. Additionally, the rising prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer, inherited disorders, and viral infections is driving the demand for oligonucleotides for gene therapy and targeted drug delivery

Key Takeaways from Latin America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Study

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market to treble from 2022-2032

Synthesized oligonucleotide synthesis to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 3/5th revenue and flourishing at a 12.2% CAGR

By application, oligonucleotide synthesis for the therapeutics to expand at a CAGR of 18.4%

U.S to emerge as the fastest-growing Oligonucleotide Synthesis market, documenting a 10.2% CAGR

APAC to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2032

Key Segments Covered in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Survey

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Product : Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment Synthesized Oligonucleotides: DNA Oligonucleotides RNA Oligonucleotides Other Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Application : Research Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-Generation Sequencing Others Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by End User : Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

The global market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In Jan 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, and Groupe Novasep SAS (Novasep), a leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry announced that Thermo Fisher has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately 725 Mn Euro in cash.

In June 2019, CordenPharma International and GE Healthcare’s Dharmacon Business have entered a strategic collaboration to create an end-to-end solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery. The collaboration addressed the speed and capacity challenges researchers face when transitioning from research and preclinical stages to drug development and clinical trials.

Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

GE Healthcare

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

TriLink Biotechnologies LLC

BioAutomation

ATDBio Ltd.

In summary, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, targeted therapies, and the rising prevalence of genetic diseases