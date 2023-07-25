Biofuels Market Set to Grow as Renewable Energy Demand Surges and Climate Change Concerns Increase

The Biofuels Market refers to the market for fuels that are derived from renewable biological sources such as plant and animal materials. Biofuels are an alternative to fossil fuels and are considered to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The market for biofuels is driven by factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy, government incentives and policies, and growing concerns over climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. The biofuels industry includes a range of fuels such as ethanol, biodiesel, and biogas, which are used in various industries including transportation, power generation, and heating.

The global biofuels market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing investments in renewable energy and advancements in technology that make biofuels more efficient and cost-effective. However, the market is also faced with challenges such as limited availability of feedstocks, competition with other renewable energy sources, and concerns over the impact of biofuels on food security and the environment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America and Latin America together command over 55% of global biofuel revenue owing to their large production base.

The market in both, East Asia and Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Revenue through biodiesel is expected to increase 170 BPS during 2022 – 2032.

Corn-based biofuel accounts for over one-third of global demand; however, demand for vegetable oil and other feedstocks is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Land transport application of biofuel remained dominant with more than 90% share. However, demand in shipping applications is expected to surge over the coming years.

Top five players manufacturing biofuel accounted for 21% market share in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and NYK Group, two of Japan’s largest shipping companies, have shown their interest in using an alternate fuel such as biofuel in their operations.

In a trial engaging Euro Marine Logistics, one of MOL’s subsidiaries, 370 tons of biofuel was loaded on City of Oslo, a 11-year old vessel. The biofuel was provided by GoodFuels.

NYK, on the other hand, conducted a biodiesel test in partnership with Anglo American, a mining company.

Major Biofuels Providers

Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Valero Energy Corp.

Petrobras

Butamax

Renewable Energy Corp.

Wilmar International

Algenol

Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Poet, Llc

Flint Hills Resources

The Andersons, Inc.

Raizen S.A.

Copersucar S.A.

Abengoa, S. A.

Alpha Biofuels

