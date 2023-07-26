Data Catalogs Market Is Predicted To Hit US$ 5 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global data catalog market is valued at US$ 700 million in 2023 and is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 5 billion by 2033, increasing at a stupendous CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Data Catalog market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Data Catalog market.

Key findings of the Data Catalog market study:

Regional breakdown of the Data Catalog market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Data Catalog vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Data Catalog market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Data Catalog market.

Key Companies Profiled

Alation, Inc

Alteryx, Inc

Informatica

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Altair Engineering, Inc

IBM Corporation

Boomi, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the data catalog market are actively pursuing marketing tactics such as technological innovations, acquisitions, collaborations, and R&D activities to expand and improve their worldwide presence. Furthermore, several startups are raising funds to strengthen their market position.

Castor, a startup building a data catalog solution for businesses, announced in June 2022 that it had raised US$ 23.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Blossom, with participation from angel investors, including Dataiku’s founder and Florian Douetteau. Castor intends to use the new funds to grow its sales and marketing teams in the United States and expand its platform’s AI capabilities.

Alation joined forces with Fivetran, a global pioneer in modern data integration, in September 2022. Following this collaboration, the organizations wanted to help their clients comprehend and locate the entire context of data in the most recent data stack. The cooperation consolidated reliable, controlled data from multiple sources into a single view by utilizing the Fivetran Metadata API. This increases data visibility and enhances decision-making and data pipelines.

IBM inked an arrangement with Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon, in May 2022. With this arrangement, the company concentrated on supplying a huge spectrum of software catalogs as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the AWS platform.

IBM acquired Databand, a provider of visibility and monitoring services for data pipelines to enterprises, in July 2022. With this acquisition, IBM sought to incorporate Databand’s observability services into its data fabric platform, allowing the company to access and regulate data for analytics, BI, and machine learning. The IBM data fabric platform contains the IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog, which provides data governance and data catalog capabilities to enable customers to recognize and use data for data analytics training or machine learning.

Key Segments of Data Catalog Industry Research

By Component : Solutions Services

By Data Consumer : BI Tools Enterprise Applications Mobile & Web Applications

By Deployment : Cloud On-Premise

By End User : BFSI Retail & e-Commerce Healthcare Manufacturing Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Queries addressed in the Data Catalog market report:

Why are the Smart Meter Data Manag ement market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Data Catalog market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Data Catalog market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Data Catalog market?

