Adoption of Legal Advisory Market To Surge During Forecast Period Owing To Increased Consumer Demand : Fact.MR

Detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global legal advisory market is estimated at US$ 669.4 billion in 2022 and is set to evolve at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to technology enhancements and positive economic trends.

Legal services are important to our society and economy. Their reputation for reliability and security strengthens the exchange of everything, from finance and goods to services and homes. The judiciary sees that businesses and individuals obey the law while holding accountable those who break it.

Integration of technology into legal advisory services can streamline many of the tasks performed by legal advisors manually. For example, buying and selling real estate is a slow and complex process that is prone to risks such as failure and fraud. Solutions such as digital identity verification and e-signatures have been adopted by many businesses over the course of the pandemic.

Segmentation of Legal Advisory Industry Research

By Service Type : Commercial Law Employment & Labor Law Intellectual Property and Technology Law Litigation, Arbitration, and Investigations Law Real Estate Law Regulatory and Government Affairs Others (Wills, Estate, Trust, Immigration, Health, Divorce)

By End-use Industry : Consumer Industry Energy, Resources & Industrials Financial Industry Government & Public Industry Life Science & Health Care Technology Media & telecommunications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global legal advisory market is projected to expand at 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 1,049.6 billion by 2032.

The market exhibited 4.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under service type, commercial law advisory services accounts for a leading valuation of US$ 9 billion in 2022.

North America leads the global market with 44% share.

Revenue from for legal advisory services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.6% and 8%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Key Companies Profiled

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Greenberg Traurig

Mayer Brown

Norton Rose Fulbright

Ropes & Gray

Allen & Overy

Baker & McKenzie

Clifford Chance

Deloitte

Dentons

DLA Piper

Ernst & Young

Hogan Lovells

Jones Day

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KPMG

LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

Linklaters

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

PwC

Sidley Austin

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

Market Development

The business environment in the legal advisory market reflects decent opportunities despite extreme competition among major players. To increase their market share, major market players are coming up with different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships among others. Furthermore, market players are taking efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on diverse end-users as well as regions.