Tech Support Services Market to Cross US$ 111 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2033

The global tech support services market is expected to be worth US$ 66.3 billion in the fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 63 billion in the fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 111 billion by the end of 2033.

Global digitization has multiplied the number of software systems, which can be expensive to produce in-house. Maintenance and application development lowers software expenditures while also providing the technical skills required to continue providing increased customer services. Since most regulations, techniques, and proposals of organizations around the world are dependent on how effectively they can modularize every procedure, automation has affected the way business is conducted.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The market in the United States is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR.
  • The European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
  • Call Center Services is anticipated to have a 34% market share in 2023 and to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2033.
  • The BFSI sector is expected to account for 23% of the market in 2023.

The market is forecast to grow as a consequence of increased digital technology usage across multiple end-use industries. The burgeoning necessity cost-effective methods of boosting productivity is one of the major drivers for the expansion of the market for technical support services, says Fact.MR’s analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The presence of a large number of international corporations distinguishes the global market. The majority of these businesses are heavily reliant on alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some of the most significant innovations made by key players are listed below –

  • In June 2022: IBM’s Marketing Toolkit for AI Fairness 360, an open-source program comprising fairness statistics and computation to assist in tracking and lowering biases in distinct data sets, is now available. This helps clients evaluate how and when they should use data in order to boost consumer experience.
  • TCS extended its partnership with Zurich Insurance of Germany in September 2022, making TCS the only strategic IT cooperate for Zurich’s life insurance IT prospects. TCS would assist the insurer in modernizing, transforming, and managing all of the software that supports its life insurance operation as part of this collaboration.

Prominent Players in The Global Market

  • Capgemini
  • Dell
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Hitachi
  • HP
  • IBM Corporation
  • L&T
  • Lenovo
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Symantec
  • TCS
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Wipro

Key Segments Covered in the Tech Support Services Market Report:

  • By Services :
  • Customer Acquisition
  • Call Center Services
  • Email & Live Chat Support
  • Others
  • By End-Use Industry :
  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Retails & Consumer Goods
  • Energy & Utility
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Hospitality
  • Others
  • By Region :
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Tech Support Services make a difference?

  • The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions
  • The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period
  • The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets
  • Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies
  • Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably
  • Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Tech Support Services Market
  • Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future
  • Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

