Tech Support Services Market to Cross US$ 111 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2033

The global tech support services market is expected to be worth US$ 66.3 billion in the fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 63 billion in the fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 111 billion by the end of 2033.

Global digitization has multiplied the number of software systems, which can be expensive to produce in-house. Maintenance and application development lowers software expenditures while also providing the technical skills required to continue providing increased customer services. Since most regulations, techniques, and proposals of organizations around the world are dependent on how effectively they can modularize every procedure, automation has affected the way business is conducted.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market in the United States is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR.

The European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Call Center Services is anticipated to have a 34% market share in 2023 and to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2033.

The BFSI sector is expected to account for 23% of the market in 2023.

“The market is forecast to grow as a consequence of increased digital technology usage across multiple end-use industries. The burgeoning necessity cost-effective methods of boosting productivity is one of the major drivers for the expansion of the market for technical support services,” says Fact.MR’s analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The presence of a large number of international corporations distinguishes the global market. The majority of these businesses are heavily reliant on alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some of the most significant innovations made by key players are listed below –

In June 2022: IBM’s Marketing Toolkit for AI Fairness 360, an open-source program comprising fairness statistics and computation to assist in tracking and lowering biases in distinct data sets, is now available. This helps clients evaluate how and when they should use data in order to boost consumer experience.

IBM’s Marketing Toolkit for AI Fairness 360, an open-source program comprising fairness statistics and computation to assist in tracking and lowering biases in distinct data sets, is now available. This helps clients evaluate how and when they should use data in order to boost consumer experience. TCS extended its partnership with Zurich Insurance of Germany in September 2022, making TCS the only strategic IT cooperate for Zurich’s life insurance IT prospects. TCS would assist the insurer in modernizing, transforming, and managing all of the software that supports its life insurance operation as part of this collaboration.

Prominent Players in The Global Market

Capgemini

Dell

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi

HP

IBM Corporation

L&T

Lenovo

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Symantec

TCS

Toshiba Corporation

Wipro

Key Segments Covered in the Tech Support Services Market Report:

By Services :

Customer Acquisition

Call Center Services

Email & Live Chat Support

Others

By End-Use Industry :

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retails & Consumer Goods

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Hospitality

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

