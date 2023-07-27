Air-based Foods Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 100 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The global air-based foods market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 11.7% to top a market size of US$ 100 million by the end of 2032. The prime reason for the rapid adoption of air-based foods is the need for sustainable food production and depleting availability of cultivable land.

New opportunities are opening up for producers of air-based foods thanks to growing awareness about alternative proteins across several industries. Additionally, the market for air-based food items is anticipated to soar at an 11.7% CAGR through 2032 due to rising carbon emissions and limited land resources for the production of food from plants and animals.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7555

Key Takeaways from Air-based Foods Market Study

The global air-based foods market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.7% through 2032.

In the short term, air-based foods will experience rapid adoption in North America and Europe.

In the mid and long term, air-based foods will experience broader acceptance across several geographical regions.

Although, the primary goal of developing air-based foods was to feed humans in space, aqua feed will dominate the market by end use in the introductory phase.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent air-based food manufacturers are Kiverdi, Solar Foods, Deep Branch Biotech, Novonutrients, Calysta, and Air Co.

Leading manufacturers of air-based food products use sustainable technologies and end-user-specific optimization techniques. As air-based protein does not require fertile soil for its processing, key manufacturers are concentrating on developing innovative product designs to address the challenges with product placement in harsh operating environments such as desert areas.

Robust R&D in the field is creating the best strategies, layouts, and approaches for turning carbon dioxide into protein, which can then be used to produce foods such as artificial meat, protein supplements etc.

In September 2019, Solar Foods entered into an agreement with Fazer to develop products using Solein, which can then be used in future products such as lab-grown meat or already-existing plant-based products.

In January 2020, A US$ 32 million investment venture for Air Protein, a firm that uses fermentation to create a meat substitute out of components in the air, was organized by ADM Ventures, Barclays, and GV (previously Google Ventures).

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air-based foods positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key players in the Air-based Foods Market

Air Protein (Kiverdi)

Solar Foods

Calysta

Novonutrients

Deepbranch

Air Company

What Difficulty Might Air-based Food Producers Face?

“Low Acceptance of Novel Food Products among Population Can Limit Market Growth”

There are mixed sentiments of consumers in terms of acceptance when it comes to any new product with such innovative food technology. Explorers are open to new offerings; however, establishing a brand identity is of prime importance to increase penetration amongst conserved consumers. Consumers may find air-based food less appealing if they think of it as a research lab food rather than regular food.

Another challenge for novel food manufacturers is stringent government regulations. As the food industry becomes more globally interconnected, political and regulatory elements are becoming more and more important.

Accelerated integration of global markets and rising number of international joint ventures lead to international legislations, influencing the food companies, especially novel food and novel food ingredients. This could affect the product launch dates of air-based foods in the market.

Segmentation of Air-based Foods Industry Research:

By Product Type :

Protein

Sugar

By End Use :

Aqua Feed

Animal Feed

Human Food

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7555

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Air-based Foods include: